Samoa Weightlifting now targeting the World Arena

The Samoa weightlifters who have just returned from Brisbane, Australia (Photo Credit – Samoa Weightlifting Fed facebook Page)

By Natu Samuelu Tafunai

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 13 SEPTEMBER 2017: Samoa Weightlifting is now targeting a higher level of competition such as the Asian Games as the team prepares for the Commonwealth Games in April 2018.

This follows an outstanding performance where 16 weightlifters won 12 Gold Medals, four Silvers and two bronze medals at the Oceania Championship in Brisbane, Australia 4 – 9 September.

“Now we’re looking at the world arena where our top lifters can rank at a higher level such as the Asia games,” President Tuaopepe Jerry Wallwork told Talamua.

Feagaiga Stowers who was the youngest Samoan lifter in the team also won the Overall Best Young Lifter award.

Feagaiga Stowers and Don Opeloge also managed to break the Oceania Commonwealth records in the junior level.

“The overall result was very pleasing, and it is an outstanding performance which is the best performance we’ve achieved in the Oceania Commonwealth Championships for Samoa,” said Tuaopepe.

“In saying that, we are currently preparing for the Commonwealth Games in April next year and we are using all these tournaments as a stepping stone for our team to prepare for these games,” he added.

OVERALL RESULTS: Samoa Weightlifting Team (Commonwealth & Oceania Championships 4 – 9 Sept 2017, Brisbane, Australia

Vaipava Nevo Ioane 69kg Men – 2 Gold Medal Maeu Nanai Livi 94kg Men Junior – 1 Gold Medal Don Opeloge 85kg Men Senior – 2 Gold Medals Sagele Mao 105kg Men – 1 Gold Medal Lauititi Lui 105+kg Men – 2 Gold Medals Feagaiga Stowers 75+ Women, Junior – 4 Gold Medals Siaosi Leuo 94kg Men Senior – Silver Medal Malachi Faamausili 94+kg Junior – Silver Medal Saofaialo Jim 63kg Men Junior – Silver Medal Iuniarra Sipaia 90+kg Women Senior – Silver Medal Lesila Fiapule 90kg Women Junior – Silver Medal Koriata Petelo 94kg Men Senior – 2 Bronze Medal

BEST LIFTER TROPHY AWARDS

Best Overall Youth Lifter – Feagaiga Stowers

Best Overall Junior Lifter – Don Opeloge

Best Overall Senior Lifter – Lauititi Lui

Best Overall Team – Samoa

