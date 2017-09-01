Samoa wins bid to host 2019 Pacific Games

Pacific Games President Vidhya Lakhan (middle), Games Council CEO Andrew Minogue (left) and SASNOC President Patrick Fepuleai after an inspection of the sports facilities in Apia two weeks ago

STAFF REPORTERS

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 01 SEPTEMBER 2017: Samoa has won the bid to host the 2019 Pacific Games. The Pacific Games Council expects to sign the Games Host Agreement with the Samoan PGA and Government in the next ten days.

In an announcement received by Talamua Media late this afternoon, “The Executive Board of the Pacific Games Council has unanimously approved the awarding of the hosting rights for the 2019 Pacific Games to the Pacific Games Association of Samoa.

“The PGC warmly congratulates the PGA of Samoa on its selection as host for the 2019 Pacific Games and will assist them in every way possible in the short time available for preparations.

“The PGC also sincerely thanks the Prime Minister and Government of Samoa for its commitment to support the Samoa PGA and fully underwrite the cost of staging the 2019 Pacific Games.

“The Executive Board assessed that the expression of interest lodged by Samoa was the only one that met all of the criteria, most notably the full financial commitment of the host Government including to provide the range of other support services required to stage such an event.

“This commitment was lacking in the expression of interest lodged by the Tahiti PGA and its candidacy was not explored further via a PGC evaluation visit.

“The expression of interest lodged by the Guam PGA was excellent and contained the support of the Governor. However, an agreement between the Governor and the Guam Legislature for a budget appropriation to enable Pacific Games preparations to begin in the upcoming fiscal year could not be reached in the short timeframe available.

“The PGC is very grateful to the PGAs of Guam and Tahiti for displaying their strong commitment to the Pacific Games and for offering to provide the athletes with a home for their 2019 Games.

PGC President Vidhya Lakhan said, “Samoa is an experienced and capable recent host of major events like the 2007 South Pacific Games and 2015 Commonwealth Youth Games. The Executive Board has every confidence that Samoa will stage another very successful Pacific Games in 2019. The sporting facilities are all in place and the full and financial support of the Samoan Prime Minister and Government gave the Samoan PGA’s bid the winning edge. We all look forward to returning to Apia in 2019. In the meantime, PGC expects to sign the Games Host Agreement with the Samoan PGA and Government in the next ten days”.

