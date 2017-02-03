Samoa Youth Leaderships Networks launched

Peseta Desmond Lee Hang (Chairman of Leadership Samoa), Seumanu Douglas Ngau Chun (CEO Leadership Samoa), Taimalelagi Ramona Tugaga (YWCA General Secretary), Jordanna Mareko (MWCSD Senior Youth Officer) and Raedena Solomona (350 Samoa Coordinator).

BY Enender Kaiono

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 03 FEBUARY 2017: Leaderships Samoa in partnership with representatives from youth groups and youth advocates, today launched the Samoa Youth Leadership Network also known as YouthLEAD to assist young people in reaching their leaderships goals.

The Network is an initiative of four youth advocates who have been working in the youth sector and with youth for over fifteen years.

Raedena Solomona, Joranna Mareko, Taimalelagi Ramona Tugaga and Iliili Lagipoiva Cherelle Jackson formulated the idea in 2015 and work activity in 2016 to ensure its establishment.

“In our own respective ways, we have worked with youth in the past ten years and this partnership with Leadership Samoa is ideal in facilitating access to information, resources and trainings for young people to advance their skills and knowledge on their areas of interest,” said Lagipoiva, a convener of YouthLEAD.

The Chairman of Leadership Samoa, Peseta Des Lee Hang welcomed the partnership this morning. “The launching we just signed today is to mark the start of Samoa Leadership network and investing in harnessing the leadership skills of young people is an area that Leadership Samoa has been looking at developing for many years, and this opportunity comes at the perfect time for our programme.

“The Leadership Samoa flagships programme is an excellent model to replicate for young aspiring leaders,” said Peseta.

YouthLEAD founding members and organizations include Young Women’s Christian Association, 350 organization youth advocates, Matavai Youth Groups, Samoa Family Health Association Youth Ambassador, NOLA Youth Ambassador and individual youth advocates and ten other national youth groups.

Housed as part of Leadership Samoa, the Network will bring together young people to foster their leadership skills through training and opportunities available to young people.

The first activity for the Network is to assist The Sir Peter Blake Trust of New Zealand in identifying a Youth Ambassador from Samoa to take part in the Youth Environment Leaders Forum in April.

Seumanu Douglas Ngau Chun, Chief Executive Officer of Leadership Samoa told Talamua “This is just the first step towards many more initiatives by YouthLEAD for Samoa, and we remain committed to harnessing the leadership skills of young people as part of our programme.”

Leadership Samoa also offers a unique programme that provides the platform for emerging leaders to appreciate the bigger picture of the pressing developmental issues facing our nation today.

