Samoan appointed Country Manager Cook Islands

Ms. Faumuina Faalepo Solofa-Isitolo is Tower Insurance and National Pacific Insurance Country Manager in the Cook Islands



THURSDAY 12 JULY 2018: Tower Insurance and National Pacific Insurance (NPI) today announced the appointment of Ms. Faalepo Solofa-Isitolo as Country Manager Cook Islands.

Ms. Solofa-Isitolo is responsible for all Cook Islands operations and reports to the General Manager Pacific Region, Mr Chris Sutherland. She was previously the Senior Sales Manager at NPI Samoa.

Mr Sutherland said Tower was focused on employing and building local talent and giving our people the opportunity to develop in different roles. “We’re very proud of the talent Tower and NPI has across the Pacific,” Mr Sutherland said.

“Throughout the recruitment process, Faalepo impressed us with her experience in leading, coaching and developing high performing teams. Tower has been setting things right for our customers in the Cook Islands for over 30 years and we believe Faalepo is the right person to continue to grow our business and our commitment to our customers and their communities into the future.”

NPI and Tower now have a number of Pacific Nationals in key roles across the Pacific, including Samoan National, Ms Joanne Rasmussen, as General Manager for the National Pacific Insurance Group (Samoa, Tonga and American Samoa); Samoan National, Ms Agnes Polu, as Country Manager American Samoa; PNG National, Ms Diana Tasion, as Country Manager Tonga; PNG National, Mr Jeremy Masalo, as Country Manager Solomon Islands; Fiji National, Ritesh Gopal, as Acting General Manager Fiji.”

Faalepo is the daughter of Sulu Mua Ah Ching Solofa Viko and Lio Solofa Viko Fonoti. She is married to Vui Lio Tamiano Isitolo and they have two daughters; Scholastica Camilla and Jamiellenah and one son Benedict Tamiano. She has been bestowed an important chiefly title, Faumuina by her grandfather’s family at Fasitootai.

She is from the villages of Fasitootai, Manono-tai, Vaitele-Uta and Iva, and completed her primary education at Fasitootai and Leifiifi Intermediate School, and secondary education at Samoa College. She went on to complete her undergraduate and postgraduate qualifications at USP Fiji and VUT Australia. She is a member of CPA Australia.

Ms. Solofa-Isitolo has already started her new position.

