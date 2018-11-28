Samoan Film Competition focuses on Gender Issues

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 28 NOVEMBER 2018: The Centre for Samoan Studies (CSS) at the National University of Samoa (NUS) announced the winners of the 2018 CSS Film Challenge at a private screening on Monday night (26/12/2018).

Six films were submitted for review which were produced and videoed by a number of NUS and nursing students. Each film was judged on a criteria set by CSS and were required to meet this year’s theme focusing on gender issues.

First place went to film ‘Violence Project’ produced by Ben Percival and Elvina Tuiletufuga, second place was awarded to ‘Equal’ another production by Ben and Elvina, and film ‘Nofotane – Boss at work, Nofotane at Home’ by Saunima’a Ma Fulu Aiolupotea and Abraham Fatupaito were awarded third place.

High Commissioner, Sara Moriarty spoke as a representative of the Australian Government and as one of the judging panel for this year’s competition.

“I would like to acknowledge the high standard of all the entries. I was thoroughly impressed by the story lines, as well as the direction and production of the film clips—there was a high level of technical competence and some very powerful gender content and film techniques,” Ms Moriarty said.

“Today’s presentation of films is perfectly timed, coming just a day after International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. As you will know, today is the second day of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, which is currently being observed nationally throughout Samoa and across the globe.”

“A gender-equal world, in which women and girls can reach their full potential free from violence, is a core priority of Australia’s foreign policy and development partnerships. Over the past decade, Australia’s development programs have invested more than $300 million in overseas programs to prevent gender-based violence and provide support to survivors.”

“The Australian Government is proud to support initiatives such as this film competition through the Pacific Media Assistance Scheme – a regional media development program that aims to facilitate discourse across government, business and civil society, via Pacific media.”

CSS envisioned the Film Challenge as a platform for emerging film makers in Samoa to share their innovative work on topical issues affecting the country.

Students were invited in July this year to submit expressions of interest to participate. Those who were successful attended film workshops supported through the Australian Government’s Pacific Media Assistance Scheme (PACMAS). Catherine Marciniak a film-making trainer from the ABC facilitated the workshops based at NUS in September and October 2018.

The public are invited to attend the public screenings of the films this Friday 30 November 2018 at NUS, Room D201, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.