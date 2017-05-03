Samoan media focus on positive use of Social Media

Local and overseas media at work in Samoa

APIA, SAMOA – 03 MAY 2017: The National Media Association of Samoa – JAWS, is celebrating Media Freedom Day, 3 May 2017 with the launch of various media activities that focus on Media Freedom and Social Media use in Samoa.

The series of events will run throughout May and culminating on a workshop on the recently adopted Media Code of Practice and the official closing at the National University of Samoa on Friday 26 May 2017.

Centred around the years designated theme by Unesco: “Critical Minds for Critical Times: The Media’s Role in Advancing Peaceful, Just and Inclusive Societies” – JAWS is adapting the theme to focus on the impact and current abuse and misuse of social media on Samoan society.

“These are critical issues and needs the media’s role to generate and advance discussion in order to promote peaceful, just and inclusive societies (as in this years’ theme) given the abuse when technology offers countless positive uses to advance our lives and society in general,” says a JAWS statement.

“The abuse of the social media to incite violence, cyber bullying and unsubstantiated defamatory statements, need to be put in focus through public discussion and focus on the positives rather than the negative use of technology.”

“Media freedom and freedom of expression as basic human rights are noble ideals that cannot be misused by those who claim the same freedom to slander and defame others,” says JAWS.

“The extent to which individuals and nameless and faceless bloggers have abused this basic human right must also be taken in the context of the law of which our democratic society exists through the arms and institutions such as Parliament, the Executive, the Judiciary and the media as the Fourth Estate.”

JAWS today launched its public awareness efforts to promote public discussion on “Media Freedom and Social Media”.

JAWS is also organizing a series of TV Panel discussions with various sectors such as young people and college students, mothers, parents, teachers and professionals and policy/decision makers, in an effort to encourage public discussion at the grassroots level, in order to discourage the abuse of social media. The panel discussions will be aired on local TV Stations who are media partners and will have interactive feedback from the public to promote further debate and discussion.

JAWS is also running various events such as a follow up media consultation with the Samoa Fa’afafine Association on terms to be used by the media on coverage of fa’afafine issues; as wells as cybercrime and cyber bullying, media and gender based violence and advocacy and media training.

JAWS is working closely with UNDP, UNESCO, PACMAS, the National University of Samoa and its various media and local partners in bringing these issues for public discussion in celebrating Media Freedom throughout the month of May.

