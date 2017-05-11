Samoan mother dedicates book to her late grandmothers

Author Puapa’e (Pua) Pepe–Folau and daughters and during the book launch last month

BY Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 11 MAY 2017: A Samoan mother, Puapa’e (Pua) Pepe – Folau who lives in Sacramento California USA, has dedicated her novel “O Le Aitalafu Ua Le Uma Na Totogi” to her late grandmothers Puapa’e Pepe and Foai Magalo, both of Toamua.

Pua said the novel is based set around the era of the Spanish influenza in 1918 where the main character of the book Foine struggled to help her family survive the most difficult times of the epidemic where 22 per cent of Samoans died.

“Foine witnessed the devastation of her families, friends and neighbours as the death toll continued to rise daily and Foine faced a number of crises in the struggle to help reduce the mortality rate in the islands,” said Pua.

Both Pua’s grandmothers lived around that time and their village of Toamua was one of the places “where the dead bodies from neighbouring villages were dumped in a “Deep Coral Pit” or Umu Gamu.

“I have vivid memories of both my grandmothers and whilst Puapa’e, was very strict, and always spoke with an authoritative tone, Foai was the opposite,” Pua explains.

“Puapa’e wanted things done her way or else, and her legacy that I will always cherish is that pride she had in her family, and ensuring that the family titles and lands stays within the family.”

Foai on the other hand was laidback and amusing “and always claimed that my mother didn’t deserve her father,” said the author.

‘Tin bowls and basins’ – Inspiration of the book

The inspiration for her book came during the first reunion of the Puapa’e family in San Diego five years ago.

“At the final day of the reunion, one of Pua’s sister and a cousin started talking about the “Ulo and Pulou Pesigi and her sister and cousin wore tin bowls pots on their heads as if they were hats. This was in a family photo.

According to Pua, one of the younger generation of the family wanted to know what “Ulo and Pulou Pesigi “ meant, and the older generation started laughing.

The story of the “Ulo and Pulou Pesigi” as told from generation to generation, was that Foai wore a tin bowl over her head as a hat and when she walked through the village, people started calling her ‘pulou apa or pulou pesigi.

“So, when I left that day, it triggered an idea in my head, and I thought, and because even us, the descendants of this poor grandma have no idea of how and why the name came about,” said Pua.

“Anyway, we don’t even know if it came from something good or bad. So, I was thinking, why not make her a star,” said Pua.

Pua said she decided to make her a beautiful girl, who always wore a tin hat, and served a lot of good deeds especially during this difficult time in the islands.

Pua worked on the book for almost a year and two months.

At her family reunion with her and siblings in New Zealand last month, Pua decided it was an ideal gathering to launch her book which was published by Outskirt Press at Colorado, and also in time for the celebration of Mother’s day.

Pua’s education started at the Faleata Primary School then Faleata College and completed training as a teacher at the Samoa Teachers Training College before studying for a Bachelors of Education at the University of Hawai’i.

She later graduated with a Masters of Education from the San Diego State University.

Employment Background

She started teaching at the Faleata Jr. High School, A’ana Jr. High from 1978-1980, before teaching in American Samoa from 1985-1998.

She was Vice Principal of the American Samoa in 1999 – 2004 and became principal for the American Samoa School District in 2005 to 2006.

She also received an Independent Contractor for Student Services in Sacramento Unified School District in 2007, where she works to the present day.

She is 56 years old and is married to Tapumanaia Elisaia Folau and have 7 children and 10 grandchildren and reside in Sacramento, California.

Pua has also published another book called Touched By Grace.

Lagi Keresoma