Samoan Referee officiate at OFC U-16 Men’s Championship in Solomon Islands

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 11 SEPTEMBER 2018: A Samoan referee, Malae Sofe has been appointed to officiate as an assistant referee in the OFC U-16 Men’s Championship now in progress in the Solomon Islands, 9 – 22 September.

Sofe is one of only two Assistant Referees from Samoa to officiate in Oceania competitions. He first appeared in an OFC tournament last year in Tahiti for the Men’s U-17 FIFA World Cup Qualifying stage.

“I’m excited to be appointed again to officiate for the U-16 Men’s Championship because this is the second stage and the final round to select a team from the Oceania region to participate in the FIFA U-17 World Cup.”

Sofe is employed with Football Federation Samoa and was recently appointed as the Referee Development Officer.

“Referee provides employment and opens the door to travel the world and meet new people. Fitness is one of the key things to becoming a good referee, he says.”

The 2018 OFC U-16 Men’s Championship is divided into two groups. Group A includes teams from New Zealand, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands and PNG while Samoa, Fiji, New Caledonia and Tahiti make up Group B.

The winner and runner up will qualify to the FIFA U-17 Men’s World Cup in Peru 2019.