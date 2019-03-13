Samoan workers recover from influenza outbreak in Hawkes Bay

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry & Labour, Pulotu Lyndon Chu-Ling



By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 13 MARCH 2019: Fourteen Samoan workers under the Recognized Seasonal Employment scheme are back to work after weeks in bed due to the H1N1 virus influenza outbreak in Hawkes Bay.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Commerce Industry and Labour the RSE scheme is under, said all the 14 workers affected are now back to their normal work.

Pulotu Lyndon Chu-Ling said it was not just the Samoan workers that were affected but also the workers from Tonga and Vanuatu.

Pulotu downplayed the seriousness of the flu “as coughing and maybe had something to do with the climate.”

He said those affected were well taken care of and expenses paid for by their health insurance.

The HINI flu virus out break affected the Marlborough area and 71 were originally affected including two Samoans who had arrived in Hawkes Bay two weeks earlier.

Pulotu acknowledged the management of the company the Samoans work as well as Samoa’s Liaison Officer on the ground for the regular updates on the condition of the workers affected.

