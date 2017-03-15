Samoans soon to have a single National Identification card

BY Pai Mulitalo Ale

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 15 MARCH 2017: A “National Identification Card” will soon be launched for Samoa.

The multipurpose ID will be used throughout the country and within different government Ministries including general elections.

The National ID was confirmed by Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi in his weekly programme with Samoa FM today.

He said this change will save a lot of time, energy and money by having a single ID rather than individual IDs for every ministry.

“This ID will be used for the general elections, hospitals, NPF and other ministries that need identification cards,” said Tuilaepa.

He said this new idea was debated in many parliament sessions because it is an idea that saves us the hassle.

He said the idea will be less stressful on election candidates who have been exploited by voters especially the new voters who have turned 21 to register for the election.

It will also save time for the electoral office to have to go through the same process every year especially when it’s close to Election Day.

The office of the Samoa Bureau of Statistics is working hand in hand with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology in getting the ID project underway.

