Samoa’s Faleolo International Airport now uses Aerobridges

Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 29 MAY 2019: Samoa’s Faleolo International Airport continues its upgrade to the use of aerobridges for arriving and departing passengers. Three aerobridges were launched yesterday afternoon with the arrival of the Melindo flight from Auckland. The first passenger to walk the aerobridge was Namoni Tuli and her daughter of the Piula Theological College.

Speaking at the opening, Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi said Samoans can now travel anywhere in the world with the knowledge that Samoa also have aerobridges at their international airport.

The opening of the facilities marked the completion of three phases of the airport upgrading that include upgrading the arrival and departure areas and the Apron Extension and the Aerobridges.

Arriving from Auckland, Namoni Tuli and her daughter were the first to walk the bridge from the aircraft

The improvement and extension of the airport apron from 31,000 sq meters to 45, 000 sq meters is necessary to allow for the installation of the aerobridges.

The total cost of the aerobridges project is ST$4.7 million tala funded by the People’s Republic of China and installed by Shanghai Construction.

The Minister for Works, Infrastructure and Transport Papalii Niko Lee hang and China’s Ambassador jointly cut the ribbon to open the facility.

