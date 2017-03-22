Samoa’s Health Services Improve under OMRP Program

SAMOA INDIA RELATIONS: India’s Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi at the Second Forum on India Pacific Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit in August 2015.

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 22 MARCH 2017: Samoa’s health services will look to have a massive improvement with the new arrangement under the Overseas Medical Referral Program, (OMRP) currently being implemented.

One such improvement is the expansion of the OMRP program to India.

And the arrangement has long been in the making and will definitely have huge benefits for the country, according to his Honourable Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi.

“The people’s lives is very important, and having the best health services locally remains a top priority for the Government,” continued the Prime Minister.

“We look to raise the percentage of patient that can be treated locally as stated in our Samoa Development Strategy 2016/17-2019/20.”

“And the new arrangement will benefit the people of Samoa tremendously with the opportunity of referred patients getting the best treatments overseas, and the exposure of our medical staffs to professional medical specialists that will be working locally-it will enhance the level of understanding and skills for our medical people.”

“The partnership between the two countries will allow the performance of medical services that’s not available around our region at a cost-effective arrangement-as stated in (name) survey,” the Prime Minister concluded.

