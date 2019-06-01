Samoa’s Independence Day Celebration 2

Independence Day March Pass

0:00:13 Samoa Police Band and the Guard of Honour

0:01:20 Loto Taumafai Society for People with Disabilities

0:01:45 Senese Deaf Association of Samoa SASLI – Samoa Association of Sign Language Interpreters

0:02:20 Fono a Ekalesia Kerisiano i Samoa

0:03:00 Siufaga Falelatai Primary School

0:03:53 Matautu Falelatai Primary School

0:04:48 Mutaaga Pre-School Matautu Falelatai

0:05:02 Falefa Primary School

0:05:41 Pata Falelatai Primary School

0:06:26 Robert Louis Stevenson Primary School

0:06:55 Robert Louis Stevenson College

0:07:43 St. Theresa School, Lepea

0:08:35 George Brown Primary School

0:09:08 Laumua o Puna

0:09:53 Wesley College

0:11:14 Ah Mu Academy

0:11:33 St. Peter Chanel Community Primary School

0:12:00 Apia Primary School

0:12:30 Clayton Park School

0:12:50 Univesite o Le Amosa o Savavau

0:13:41 All Saints Anglica School

0:14:00 St. Mary’s Primary School

0:15:05 St. Mary’s College

0:16:14 SMOGA – St. Mary’s Old Girls Association Inc.

0:16:50 Falefitu Primary School

0:17:43 Marist Primary School

0:18:50 St. Joseph’s College

0:19:50 MBOPA – Marist Brothers’ Old Pupils Association Inc

0:20:24 Vaiala Beach School

0:20:53 Church College Pesega

0:22:25 Samoa College

0:26:08 St. Peter Chanel College

0:26:50 Chanel Class of 1986 Hostel, USO Reunion

0:26:57 Nuuausala College

0:27:40 Faatuatua Christian College

0:28:28 Faatuatua Old Students Association

0:28:57 Lepa Lotofaga College

0:29:12 Samoa Adventist College

0:30:00 Samoa Adventist School Former Students Association

0:30:14 Seventh Day Adventist Pathfinder Club Samoa

0:30:37 Seventh Day Adventist Youth Samoa

0:31:53 Tina ma Tamaitai o le Toreka

0:32:17 Vaimauga College

0:33:40 St. John Baptist, De La Salle

0:34:20 APTC – Australia Pacific Training Coalition

0:34:58 Faleata College

0:36:40 Don Bosco Technical Centre

0:37:38 Leifiifi College

0:39:25 Kolisi o Teine Papauta

0:40:15 Anoamaa College

0:41:24 EFKA School of Fine Arts

0:41:55 Sagaga College

0:42:40 Fono Aoao o Aoga Amata i Samoa

0:43:35 Maluafou College

0:45:54 University of the South Pacific

0:46:45 Avele College

0:50:50 Avele College Future Boys & Girls

0:51:27 Avele College Old Pupils Association

0:52:30 National University of Samoa

0:56:05 Rhema Bible Training Centre

0:56:50 Australian High Commission, Samoa

0:57:13 JICA Ex-Participants of JICA Training & Friends of Japan

0:57:39 Tokelau Apia Liaison Office

0:58:15 New Zealand High Commission, Samoa

0:58:48 Samoa Family Health Association

0:59:15 Samoa Airways

0:59:50 Pacific Yummy Food Ltd

1:00:24 Tofa Sinasina

1:00:50 All Saints Anglican Scouts

1:01:44 Eveni Carruthers

1:02:04 Aiga Folau o Samoa – Samoa Voyaging Society

1:02:17 Samoa Outrigger Canoe Association

1:02:33 Vaimoso Boys’ Brigade

1:03:09 Chinese Volunteer Teachers

1:03:25 Coin Save

1:04:15 Digicel Samoa

1:04:50 Faatuatuaga Bahai Samoa ma Amerika Samoa

1:05:36 BSL – Business System Ltd

1:05:58 Skyline Company Ltd

1:06:23 Samoa Tag

1:06:53 Pacific Games Office

1:07:18 Mafutaga Tina Matautu, Falelatai

1:07:50 SABF – Samoa Amateur Boxing Federation

1:08:08 Toa Samoa

1:08:30 Cook Islands

1:09:00 SQA – Samoa Qualifications Authority

1:09:25 Ministry of Justice and Courts Administration

1:10:23 Samoa Social Wellfare Fesoasoani Trust

1:10:34 STA – Samoa Tourism Authority

1:11:05 SROS – Scientific Research Organisation of Samoa

1:11:28 MAF – Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries

1:12:25 Ofisa o le Fono Aoao Faitulafono

1:13:20 Falealili Seasonal Workers

1:14:14 Samoa Law Reform Commission

1:14:27 MWCSD – Ministry of Women Community and Social Development

1:15:41 MCIT – Ministry of Communication and Information Technology

1:16:01 Office of the Regulator

1:16:26 MOR – Ministry for Revenue

1:17:09 SSIG – Samoa Solidarity International Group

1:18:00 Prayer for Israel – Samoa

1:19:03 Samoa Public Service Commission

1:19:25 Samoa Audit Office

1:19:50 MESC – Ministry of Education, Sports and Culture

1:20:51 MWTI – Ministry of Works, Transport Infrastructure

1:21:27 EPC – Electric Power Corporation

1:22:05 SPA – Samoa Ports Authority

1:22:28 SSC – Samoa Shipping Corporation

1:22:50 SWA – Samoa Water Authority

1:23:39 SSS – Samoa Shipping Services

1:24:06 SAA – Samoa Airport Authority

1:24:27 LTA – Samoa Land Transport Authority

1:25:00 SBS – Samoa Bureau of Statistics

1:25:37 MOF – Ministry of Finance

1:26:39 MOH – Ministry of Health

1:29:22 Samoa Medical Association

1:29:42 Taumeasina Rentals & Service Station

1:29:55 MNRE – Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment

1:30:45 Fono Aoao a Tina o Samoa – Samoa Council of Women Inc

1:32:30 Institution of Professional Engineers Samoa

1:33:08 Malofie Samoa Association

1:33:50 Alii o Aiga o le Malofie

1:34:08 MPMC – Ministry of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, Matagaluega a le Palemia ma le Kapeneta

1:34:54 Samoa Red Cross Society

