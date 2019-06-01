Samoa’s Independence Day Celebration 2

Independence Day March Pass
0:00:13 Samoa Police Band and the Guard of Honour
0:01:20 Loto Taumafai Society for People with Disabilities
0:01:45 Senese Deaf Association of Samoa SASLI – Samoa Association of Sign Language Interpreters
0:02:20 Fono a Ekalesia Kerisiano i Samoa
0:03:00 Siufaga Falelatai Primary School
0:03:53 Matautu Falelatai Primary School
0:04:48 Mutaaga Pre-School Matautu Falelatai
0:05:02 Falefa Primary School
0:05:41 Pata Falelatai Primary School
0:06:26 Robert Louis Stevenson Primary School
0:06:55 Robert Louis Stevenson College
0:07:43 St. Theresa School, Lepea
0:08:35 George Brown Primary School
0:09:08 Laumua o Puna
0:09:53 Wesley College
0:11:14 Ah Mu Academy
0:11:33 St. Peter Chanel Community Primary School
0:12:00 Apia Primary School
0:12:30 Clayton Park School
0:12:50 Univesite o Le Amosa o Savavau
0:13:41 All Saints Anglica School
0:14:00 St. Mary’s Primary School
0:15:05 St. Mary’s College
0:16:14 SMOGA – St. Mary’s Old Girls Association Inc.
0:16:50 Falefitu Primary School
0:17:43 Marist Primary School
0:18:50 St. Joseph’s College
0:19:50 MBOPA – Marist Brothers’ Old Pupils Association Inc
0:20:24 Vaiala Beach School
0:20:53 Church College Pesega
0:22:25 Samoa College
0:26:08 St. Peter Chanel College
0:26:50 Chanel Class of 1986 Hostel, USO Reunion
0:26:57 Nuuausala College
0:27:40 Faatuatua Christian College
0:28:28 Faatuatua Old Students Association
0:28:57 Lepa Lotofaga College
0:29:12 Samoa Adventist College
0:30:00 Samoa Adventist School Former Students Association
0:30:14 Seventh Day Adventist Pathfinder Club Samoa
0:30:37 Seventh Day Adventist Youth Samoa
0:31:53 Tina ma Tamaitai o le Toreka
0:32:17 Vaimauga College
0:33:40 St. John Baptist, De La Salle
0:34:20 APTC – Australia Pacific Training Coalition
0:34:58 Faleata College
0:36:40 Don Bosco Technical Centre
0:37:38 Leifiifi College
0:39:25 Kolisi o Teine Papauta
0:40:15 Anoamaa College
0:41:24 EFKA School of Fine Arts
0:41:55 Sagaga College
0:42:40 Fono Aoao o Aoga Amata i Samoa
0:43:35 Maluafou College
0:45:54 University of the South Pacific
0:46:45 Avele College
0:50:50 Avele College Future Boys & Girls
0:51:27 Avele College Old Pupils Association
0:52:30 National University of Samoa
0:56:05 Rhema Bible Training Centre
0:56:50 Australian High Commission, Samoa
0:57:13 JICA Ex-Participants of JICA Training & Friends of Japan
0:57:39 Tokelau Apia Liaison Office
0:58:15 New Zealand High Commission, Samoa
0:58:48 Samoa Family Health Association
0:59:15 Samoa Airways
0:59:50 Pacific Yummy Food Ltd
1:00:24 Tofa Sinasina
1:00:50 All Saints Anglican Scouts
1:01:44 Eveni Carruthers
1:02:04 Aiga Folau o Samoa – Samoa Voyaging Society
1:02:17 Samoa Outrigger Canoe Association
1:02:33 Vaimoso Boys’ Brigade
1:03:09 Chinese Volunteer Teachers
1:03:25 Coin Save
1:04:15 Digicel Samoa
1:04:50 Faatuatuaga Bahai Samoa ma Amerika Samoa
1:05:36 BSL – Business System Ltd
1:05:58 Skyline Company Ltd
1:06:23 Samoa Tag
1:06:53 Pacific Games Office
1:07:18 Mafutaga Tina Matautu, Falelatai
1:07:50 SABF – Samoa Amateur Boxing Federation
1:08:08 Toa Samoa
1:08:30 Cook Islands
1:09:00 SQA – Samoa Qualifications Authority
1:09:25 Ministry of Justice and Courts Administration
1:10:23 Samoa Social Wellfare Fesoasoani Trust
1:10:34 STA – Samoa Tourism Authority
1:11:05 SROS – Scientific Research Organisation of Samoa
1:11:28 MAF – Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries
1:12:25 Ofisa o le Fono Aoao Faitulafono
1:13:20 Falealili Seasonal Workers
1:14:14 Samoa Law Reform Commission
1:14:27 MWCSD – Ministry of Women Community and Social Development
1:15:41 MCIT – Ministry of Communication and Information Technology
1:16:01 Office of the Regulator
1:16:26 MOR – Ministry for Revenue
1:17:09 SSIG – Samoa Solidarity International Group
1:18:00 Prayer for Israel – Samoa
1:19:03 Samoa Public Service Commission
1:19:25 Samoa Audit Office
1:19:50 MESC – Ministry of Education, Sports and Culture
1:20:51 MWTI – Ministry of Works, Transport Infrastructure
1:21:27 EPC – Electric Power Corporation
1:22:05 SPA – Samoa Ports Authority
1:22:28 SSC – Samoa Shipping Corporation
1:22:50 SWA – Samoa Water Authority
1:23:39 SSS – Samoa Shipping Services
1:24:06 SAA – Samoa Airport Authority
1:24:27 LTA – Samoa Land Transport Authority
1:25:00 SBS – Samoa Bureau of Statistics
1:25:37 MOF – Ministry of Finance
1:26:39 MOH – Ministry of Health
1:29:22 Samoa Medical Association
1:29:42 Taumeasina Rentals & Service Station
1:29:55 MNRE – Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment
1:30:45 Fono Aoao a Tina o Samoa – Samoa Council of Women Inc
1:32:30 Institution of Professional Engineers Samoa
1:33:08 Malofie Samoa Association
1:33:50 Alii o Aiga o le Malofie
1:34:08 MPMC – Ministry of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, Matagaluega a le Palemia ma le Kapeneta
1:34:54 Samoa Red Cross Society
