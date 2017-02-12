Samoa’s Misiluki skincare in Tokyo mega show

Misiluki Director Michael Rasmussen, Pacific Islands Centre DirectorRuyuzo (Roy) Saito (PIC Director), Ambassador of Samoa to Japan Fa’alavaau Perina Sila-Taulaulelei, and Misiluki Founder and CEO Lufilufi Rasmussen at the 83rd Toyko International Gift Show.

TOKYO, JAPAN – SATURDAY 11 FEBRUARY 2017: Samoa’s luxury skincare range Misiluki is making its debut in Japan this week at one of the largest gift shows in the world.

Husband and wife team, Misiluki founder and CEO Lufilufi Rasmussen and Director Michael Rasmussen are attending the 83rd Tokyo International Gift Show, which boasts 300,000 scheduled attendees and 2500 exhibitors at the three-day event.

Lufilufi Rasmussen said the Japan trade show was part of an international marketing strategy aimed at securing agent representation and high-end chain store contracts.

“It probably sounds like we are reaching for the stars but Misiluki has been seven years in the making and I’ve always had this vision to have the range be sold globally.”

Rasmussen said Misiluki had had positive feedback from agents and distributors, commenting favourably on the packaging and the products themselves, and had scheduled follow-up meetings after the show.

She said they were grateful for the support of the Pacific Islands Centre in Japan, and the Samoa Ambassador to Japan Fa’alavaau Perina Sila-Tualaulelei, who had been at the show each day and provided a Japanese translator for the show.

Misiluki shared their sales booth with other high quality Pacific products such as designer clothing label TAV from the Cook Islands, as well as companies from the Republic of the Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, Palau and Tonga.

Ambassador Fa’alavaau said it was important to support Samoan companies when they came to Japan. “I admire the gutsy determination, the commitment and the passion that drive Lufilufi and Micheal to try and get a foothold into the very tight Japanese cosmetics market. Their story, the birth of and vision for Misiluki is amazing. That is truly inspirational.”

The Tokyo gift show covered manufacturing, anime and character, and cuisine, to lifestyle, design, fashion, beauty, and home furnishing and aims to discover fashionable yet high-quality products.

Misiluki launched for the first time at the Sydney Beauty Exhibition August, 2016, with support from Pacific Trade and Invest. In July, the company will showcase its range in Las Vegas and New York.

“I have had great support and this drives me even more to ensuring Misiluki is a successful brand internationally. There is definitely still a lot of work but I’ve been very methodical and pedantic in my approach, reason why it’s taken seven years to get this project off the ground, I had to make sure I was market ready.”

The Misiluki range uses only natural ingredients including cold-pressed organic virgin coconut oil and fetau oil from Women in Business Development Inc in Samoa.

“I was always going to use our coconut oil. As Samoans, we know coconut oil to be moisturising, healing and a great makeup remover. I wanted to take these natural benefits and combine them with other natural active ingredients to appeal to wider audience.

“Naturally using Samoan oils means I am supporting our local village farmers, which is an important factor to Misiluki.”

Misiluki is currently sold in Samoa, New Zealand and at misiluki.com.

