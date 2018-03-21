Samoa’s moso’oi flower could enter the world of cosmetics

Samoa’s moso’oi flower that for centuries had been used by Samoan women to make garlands and scent traditional coconut oils has potential for the world cosmetic market

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 21 MARCH 2018: Samoa has a lot of potential to become a leading producer of cosmetic products if her significant flora is utilized properly.

Japan’s Ambassador of five years to Samoa, Tuimaugaoalii Kazumasa Shibuta emphasizes the quality of the “mosooi” flower which has traditionally been used by Samoan women for centuries to scent coconut oil as a body lotion and make garlands for special occasions.

The pioneering Ambassador who established Japan’s Embassy in Samoa ended his tenure last year, but stayed on to assist the new Ambassador and returned to Japan last weekend.

Shibuta believes the mosooi’s pleasant scent makes it a popular plant to produce cosmetic products for the international market.

He referred to a company in the Philippines that entered a contract with a company in the former French territory of Comoro Islands in the Indian Ocean to supply mosooi flowers to produce various cosmetic products.

However, the company is looking elsewhere now because the mosooi tree in Comoro Island is running scarce and the quality and quantity is rapidly declining.

Described as a very good friend of Samoa, Shibuta took on a Samoan chiefly title Tuimaugoalii from Manunu village inland of the eastern coast of Upolu Island.

He was surprised to see how the mosooi plant grows wildly in Samoa.

Over his five year term, he has quietly challenged the Samoan Government and the Scientific Research Organization of Samoa (SROS) to invest in research in the mosooi flower.

“I hope farmers and SROS can produce the quantity and higher quality of mosooi for various oils in the world market,” said Tuimaugaoalii.

He also hopes such products could be exported to Japan market.

“There a lots of potential products in Samoa in flowers and fruits, because Samoa has the sunshine, water and unique soil – an advantage for such products, so please tell producers to work together with Japan and world companies,” said Tuimaugaoalii.

Mission to establish Japan Embassy accomplished

Although Japan has long since assisted Samoa through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) the Japanese Government finally agreed to set up a diplomatic office after the PALM conference in 2011. Tuimaugaoalii Shibuta and his wife were sent specifically for that mission.

In December 2012, Tuimaugaoalii and his wife arrived in Samoa only a few days after devastation by Cyclone Evan.

“I was surprised there were no trees, no flowers in this Polynesia Island, then realized the severe damages from cyclone,” said Tuimaugaoalii.

He realizes that the Pacific is affected by cyclones every year, and is calling on the people and donor countries to work together to share knowledge and ideas about climate change issues.

After living in Samoa for five years, Tuimaugaoalii is happy to be the window of connection between Samoa and Japan and a door to Polynesia.

At 63, he is retiring from diplomatic duties after serving in 8 countries that include Bangladesh, Pakistan, East Timor, Bulgaria, Saudia Arabia, Tanzania, Australia and Samoa.

He loves sports and has played rugby in his younger age. He was also very excited about Manu Samoa coming (if they qualify) to the World Cup in Japan next year.

Tuimaugaoalii Shibuta is taking back so many memories and ideas from Samoa.

“Positive ideas create other ideas. Keep the beautiful environment and hospitality of your people and country,” he mused.

