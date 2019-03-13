Samoa’s new Parliament Building to open tomorrow

PHOTO: Samoa’s new Parliament Building that will be officially opened tomorrow

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 13 MARCH 2019: The new Parliament Building at Mulinu’u will officially be opened 1000 am tomorrow, Thursday, 14 March 2019.

The Official opening ceremony will begin with a church service to be conducted by the Deputy Chairman of the National Council of Churches, Reverend Aisoli Iuli.

A statement from Office of the Clerk of the Legislative Assembly said the dignitaries will include the Head of State, Members of the Council of Deputies, Cabinet Ministers and Members of Parliament.

A delegation from the Government of Australia to be led by the Senator Anne Ruston, the Assistant Minister, International Development and the Pacific will also attend.

The new Parliament Building is co-funded by the Government of Australia and the Government of Samoa and symbolizes Samoa’s long-standing and enduring partnership with the Government of Australia. This year marks the 42nd anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The new Parliament building design features strong references to Samoan traditional architectural forms. It reflects a typical Samoan meeting fale and the Chamber ceiling being inspired by Samoa’s native flower- the Teuila.

The Parliament Building project was designed and managed by the Manteena Company from Australia and its team of consultants and the fine workmanship was undertaken by the local building contractor, Craig Construction Limited.

