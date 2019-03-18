Samoa’s Prime Minister condemns Christchurch attacks in unconditional terms

One of the tributes in flowers for those killed. PHOTO: RNZ / SIMON ROGERS

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 19 MARCH 2019: Samoa’s Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi has condemned in the strongest terms the horrific events that took place in Christchurch, New Zealand last Friday that killed 50 Muslims in two mosques and injured 50 more.

In a statement released today, Tuilaepa said “My Government and I, and the people of Samoa condemn in the strongest terms the horrific events that took place in Christchurch, New Zealand. That this happened to a close friend and neighbour in our Pacific region, again, is deplorable and unacceptable.

“On behalf of my Government and people of Samoa, I convey to the Prime Minister of New Zealand and her Government and people of New Zealand our profound feelings of sorrow and sympathy, and our committed solidarity and support. To the families and friends of those whose lives were taken without warning – we extend our warm and heartfelt condolences.

“This was a most monstrous crime. The view of my Government is that there is no room for moral equivocation. The deliberate taking of innocent civilian life, regardless of cause or grievance, is without justification in law, and is morally unacceptable.

“We need to remain resolute in upholding the rule of law, and the principles that underpin the rule of law.

“These acts of evil premeditation and merciless execution are a direct and serious threat to democracy. It has no respect for social order or for human life and property – and my Government and I and people of Samoa condemn these in unconditional terms,” the statement ended.

