Samoa’s Under 18 Sevens team in Japan

Members of Samoa’s Under 18 Sevens team in Japan meet with the Prime Minister and the Minister of Education during the Samoa-Iwaki international sports and cultural exchange programme

IWAKI, JAPAN: Samoa’s Under 18 rugby sevens team has won both matches played in Japan on 19 and 20 May.

The team is in Japan under the Samoa-Iwaki international sports and cultural exchange program on 19th and 20th May. Eight (8) college students from Samoa are part of the Under 18 rugby sevens team and SRU members are in Iwaki for joint training and rugby matches with Iwaki colleges and Japan’s national Under 18 rugby sevens teams.

The Samoa’s Under 18 Sevens played against a selected Iwaki Under 18 rugby team on 19 May, and with Japan’s national Under 18 team on 20th May.

Samoa won both games. The students also opened the official entertainment for the PALM8 Summit with a cultural performance.

