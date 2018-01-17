Satapuala marijuana cultivators turn on each other after police raid

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 17 JANUARY 2018: The confiscation of marijuana and illegal weapons in last weeks’ police raid at Satapuala village is central to what that is described as a “war” between several marijuana cultivating families in the village.

The village mayor, Vaili Mimita told Talamua that the properties of the family accused of killing a 15 year old boy in a marijuana robbery last week were destroyed by fire last Saturday.

Vaili said the families who are involved in the cultivation and dealing with marijuana were not happy when police extended their search on to their lands and confiscated their plants.

“Out of anger, these families turned around and destroyed this family’s properties,” said Vaili.

He said the village is trying to come to terms with what has happened in the village and the growing tension between the families in the aftermath of the boys’ death.

Vaili and a handful of matais were in the Lands and Titles Court yesterday to register the Village Councils rules and penalties including those dealing in marijuana.

Under the Village Council Act, such village laws carry the force of the law if registered with the court.

Asked what their Village Council is doing about the marijuana problem in their village, Vaili said the council has been issuing penalties and have banished some families in the past. But now they want to have the force of the law behind their decisions because of the seriousness of what’s happening right now.

Vaili said the family accused of the boys’ death is the most feared in the village and will do anything to protect their marijuana plantation.

Last year, another young man also caught stealing marijuana from the same family land, was attacked with machetes and almost died had he not crawled to the road where he was found.

He said the Village Council has imposed harsher penalties for anyone cultivating marijuana, but it is not easy monitoring these families’ activities.

“We get reports and when the council goes in to investigate, there are only children at home and nothing is found,” said Vaili.

He also denied rumors that the village was responsible for the fire on the family property.

“The property was already on fire when we arrived to inform them of the village council decision to ban them from the village,” explained Vaili.

“Last year, they almost crippled a young man, and this time, they killed,” he said.

“And that is a sign of how far the family has gone to protect their properties, and the Village Council does not tolerate such actions,” Vaili insists.

The accused family has been banned from the village, and yesterday, Vaili led the Village Council to present the village decision to be placed on Court records.

“We want everything on paper now,” said Vaili.

