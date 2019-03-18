Savaii to host “Last Man Standing” International Boxing Tournament

The Marist Boxing Team with Coach Craig McDoughall and Hastings Giants team. Hastings, New Zealand, 2018.
APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 18 MARCH 2019: It will be a precursor to the Pacific Games Boxing in July that Savaii Island will host. The Marist Boxing will be hosting an International Amateur Boxing Tournament in the big and beautiful island of Savai’i from Thursday 28 to Saturday 30 March 2019 at the Don Bosco Hall in Salelologa.
The Tournament is sanctioned by both the Samoa Boxing Federation (SBF) and the Amateur International Boxing Association (AIBA). The “Last Man Standing” tournament is a test event for the upcoming Pacific Games.
The Last Man Standing will consist of local teams selected from five boxing rings Upolu-Savai’i, Tumua ma Pule ma Aigafealofani, Itu o Tane Boxing Ring, Plantation Boxing and Marist Boxing. The local bxers will be up against international teams from the New Zealand Boxing Club and South Australia Boxing Club which will arrive in Samoa Tuesday 26 March.
The Competition will have preliminary rounds on the 28 and 29 March and the finals will be held on Saturday the 30th together with a Corporate Fight Night event.
There 4 Corporate Bouts are: Battle of the Sports, Battle of the Minds, Battle of the Hotels and the Main Event featuring Tofilau Nanai Lami.
Team New Zealand
Head Coach – Craig McDougall
Assistant Coach – Seamus Daly
Team Manager – Quentin Varcoe
Interpreter and liaison officer – Saili Fiso
Cadet Boxers
Jett Varcoe – 12yrs – 36kg – 6 bouts
Alex Coull – 12 yrs – 44kg – 7 bouts
Hadley McDougall – 12yrs – 50kg – 6 bouts
Junior Boxer
Taine Murray 15yrs – 63kg – 8 bouts
Elite Boxer
Kal Walker 21yrs – 75kg – 8 bouts
Team South Australia
Head Coach – Phillip Goodes
Coach – Anthony Hill
AIBA Judge – Mandy Artym
AIBA Referee/Judge – Uschi Artym
Musa Alzain 91kg Elite Open
Petar Losic 81kg Elite Open
Eddie Coumi 81kg Elite Open
Jordan Richards 75kg Elite Open
Ryan Goodes 69kg Elite Open
Jesse Jones 75kg Youth Open
Callum Peters 69kg Youth Open
Connor Read 56kg Youth Open
Vegas Larfield 52kg Youth Open
Mia Rundle 64kg Elite Novice Female (4 bouts)