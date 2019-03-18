Savaii to host “Last Man Standing” International Boxing Tournament

The Marist Boxing Team with Coach Craig McDoughall and Hastings Giants team. Hastings, New Zealand, 2018.

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 18 MARCH 2019: It will be a precursor to the Pacific Games Boxing in July that Savaii Island will host. The Marist Boxing will be hosting an International Amateur Boxing Tournament in the big and beautiful island of Savai’i from Thursday 28 to Saturday 30 March 2019 at the Don Bosco Hall in Salelologa.

The Tournament is sanctioned by both the Samoa Boxing Federation (SBF) and the Amateur International Boxing Association (AIBA). The “Last Man Standing” tournament is a test event for the upcoming Pacific Games.

The Last Man Standing will consist of local teams selected from five boxing rings Upolu-Savai’i, Tumua ma Pule ma Aigafealofani, Itu o Tane Boxing Ring, Plantation Boxing and Marist Boxing. The local bxers will be up against international teams from the New Zealand Boxing Club and South Australia Boxing Club which will arrive in Samoa Tuesday 26 March.

The Competition will have preliminary rounds on the 28 and 29 March and the finals will be held on Saturday the 30th together with a Corporate Fight Night event.

There 4 Corporate Bouts are: Battle of the Sports, Battle of the Minds, Battle of the Hotels and the Main Event featuring Tofilau Nanai Lami.

Team New Zealand

Head Coach – Craig McDougall

Assistant Coach – Seamus Daly

Team Manager – Quentin Varcoe

Interpreter and liaison officer – Saili Fiso

Cadet Boxers

Jett Varcoe – 12yrs – 36kg – 6 bouts

Alex Coull – 12 yrs – 44kg – 7 bouts

Hadley McDougall – 12yrs – 50kg – 6 bouts

Junior Boxer

Taine Murray 15yrs – 63kg – 8 bouts

Elite Boxer

Kal Walker 21yrs – 75kg – 8 bouts

Team South Australia

Head Coach – Phillip Goodes

Coach – Anthony Hill

AIBA Judge – Mandy Artym

AIBA Referee/Judge – Uschi Artym

Musa Alzain 91kg Elite Open

Petar Losic 81kg Elite Open

Eddie Coumi 81kg Elite Open

Jordan Richards 75kg Elite Open

Ryan Goodes 69kg Elite Open

Jesse Jones 75kg Youth Open

Callum Peters 69kg Youth Open

Connor Read 56kg Youth Open

Vegas Larfield 52kg Youth Open

Mia Rundle 64kg Elite Novice Female (4 bouts)

