Schools close as Cyclone Ella brings wet weather

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 10 MAY 2017: Some schools have been closed due to wet weather and rising waters. The Chamber of Commerce has advised its members that the Tropical Depression that formed yesterday afternoon was named last night at about 7pm as Tropical Cyclone Ella.

The cyclone is slowly moving westward at 12 miles per hour. The forecasted track for TC Ella which was based on the latest models is shown below and it shows that TC Ella is predicted to move towards Fiji. This track will be updated based on model updates in the afternoon.

The warnings and advisories that are still effective for Samoa include HEAVY RAINFALL WARNING FOR THE WHOLE COUNTRY, FLOOD ADVISORY FOR LOW LYING AREAS AND AREAS NEAR RIVERS AND STREAMS, LANDSLIDES ARE POSSIBLE IN PRONE AREAS, SMALL CRAFT AND FISHING ALIAS ADVISORY AS WELL AS WIND ADVISORY.

The conditions that we are experiencing now are predicted to ease this evening however the Met Service is predicting a very wet weekend.

