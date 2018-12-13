Science Student tops National University Foundation Programme

Science student Emily Elizabeth Fruean is the overall top student of the Foundation programme at the National University of Samoa’s graduation 2018



By Faye Seiuli

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 13 DECEMBER 2018: Emily Elizabeth Fruean is the overall top student in the Foundation Science programme at the National University of Samoa’s graduation yesterday.

Emily started her education at the Apia Primary School then Samoa College and entered the National University of Samoa’s Faculty of Science in 2018.

“When I entered University, all I wanted to do was to be the best I could, and getting these awards is a bonus for me,” she said after the graduation ceremony.

But there were times when she nearly gave up but said her goals and dreams kept her going.

“There were difficult times but I always kept in my mind that if I ever was to have a successful career, if I ever was to achieve my dreams and goals and to be the best I could be, I needed to push on and keep moving forward,” she said.

Emily told Talamua that she aimed to become a surgeon in order to help people of Samoa especially the lack of medical specialists in the country and that medicine is what she wanted to do in the future.

She won six Special Awards to win the top and overall Science student in the Foundation Year. 522 students graduated with Foundation Certificates.

The Acting Pro Chancellor, Afioga A’e’au Chris Hazelman congratulated the graduates.

“Many congratulations for your achievements and your success today. Your hard work throughout this year has made today a very special day and a happy day for all of you,” said A’e’au.

Special Prizes and Awards

Foundation Certificate Arts – 82 graduates. Kayla Schwalger top student.

top student. Foundation Certificate Commerce – 81 graduates, Valasi Talosaga top student.

top student. Foundation Certificate Education – 27 graduates, Serenity Lokeni top student.

top student. Foundation Certificate Nursing – 56 graduates, Trinette Terentia top student.

top student. Foundation Certificate General – 179 graduates, Mareva Cameron top student.

top student. Foundation Certificate Agriculture 1 student graduate.

Foundation Certificate Science – 96 graduates, Emily Elizabeth Fruean top student.

Special Awards

Charles Leicester Dean Award for top Foundation History student – Sammuel Graham .

. Late Hon. Lauofo Meti Memorial Award for Top Foundation Arts student – Kayla Schwalger.

Samoa Stationary and Books (SSAB) trophy for top foundation Accounting Student – Herman Mala .

. Central Bank of Samoa’s trophy for top foundation Economics Student – Valasi Talosaga .

. World Bank Group trophy for top foundation Management Student – Winnifred Silupevaelei Poutoa.

Digicel Co. Limited’s trophy for top Equal Foundation Marketing Student – Cathlinn Domenica Crichton & Valasi Talosaga .

. Matā’afā Desmond Amosa’s Prize award & Cash Prize for top Foundation Law student – Joshua Leung Wai .

. BDO Samoa’s (Binder Dijker Otto) trophy for top Foundation Commerce student – Valasi Talosaga .

. A’e’au Chris Hazelman’s trophy for top Foundation Education Student – Serenity Lokeni .

. Faculty of Education’s trophy for top Foundation Education Student – Serenity Lokeni .

. Faculty of Health Science’s trophy & Late Pesetā Eseta Hope’s $500 cash for top Foundation Nursing student – Trinette Terentia Nabong .

. Samoa Stationary and Books trophy and $200 voucher for top Foundation Biology student – Chrona Fesili-Ng Lam .

. Samoa Stationary and Books $200 voucher & trophy and Patrick Buckley $200 cash for top Foundation Chemistry student – Emily Elizabeth Fruean .

. Latu Lawyers trophy & $200 voucher for top Foundation Student in Human Biology – Emily Elizabeth Fruean .

. Business Systems Ltd’s trophy & $200 Voucher for top Foundation Technology student – Tc Akio Junior Yoshida .

. Business Systems Ltd’s trophy & $100 voucher for top Foundation Physics student – Emily Elizabeth Fruean .

. Late Fuimaono Folomālō Toelupe’s Memorial Trophy for top foundation Mathematics student – Emily Elizabeth Fruean .

. SROS trophy and plaque for top overall Foundation Science Student – Emily Elizabeth Fruean .

. Misa Telefoni Retzlaff’s and $250 cash Prize, Bible and Tautai Novel for top Student overall – Foundation Programme – Emily Elizabeth Fruean.