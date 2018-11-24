SCOPA New Zealand to honour the contribution of ex students and teachers

Toesulu Brown & Maualaivao Albert Wendt among former students residing in New Zealand

Source: SCOPA New Zealand

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND 24 NOVEMBER 2018: The Samoa College Old Pupils Association in New Zealand is honouring the contribution of ex students and teachers to mark the 65th anniversary of the college next month.

“Samoa College has produced leaders who have served, and continue to serve Samoa well and beyond including New Zealand in various capacities, covering every imaginable sphere of life,” says Teleiai Edwin Puni co-chair of the organising committee.

“To celebrate the proud history of Samoa College and mark the 65th anniversary since the establishment of Samoa College, S.C.O.P.A New Zealand will be hosting a special function on Saturday 8th December at the Pullman Hotel in Auckland,” says Teleiai.

“Highlight will be the presentation of ‘Lifetime Achievement Awards’ and ‘Outstanding Achievement Awards’ to acknowledge the contribution of Samoa College ex-students and former teachers in New Zealand.”

In the late 1940s and early 1950s, it was clear that Samoa needed educated men and women to manage its own affairs as the country was preparing to be an independent nation. Samoa College was established for that purpose. The College was officially opened, 2nd October 1953 by Dr. Beeby, the then New Zealand Minister of Education, as a gift from the people of New Zealand to the people of Samoa.

The real gift was that of education of men and women who have passed through the school’s corridors and classrooms and gates and into the world, empowered with “Knowledge to Serve” as the Samoa College school motto proclaims.

S.C.O.P.A NEW ZEALAND ‘LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS’

Reverend Elder Lei’ite Setefano for Service to Religion presented by Pacific Federal Group Le Mamea Taulapapa Sefulu Ioane for Service to the Pacific community presented by Aotea Finance Limited Maualaivao Professor Albert Wendt for Service to Education presented by Samoa Airways Toesulu Brown for Service to Samoan Culture in Education presented by G-Mana Wholesale Autos Faimai Tuimauga for Service to Samoan Language in Education presented by McCallum Company

S.C.O.P.A NEW ZEALAND ‘OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS’

1. Captain George Clarke in Maritime presented by SEKI Works

2. Judge Ae’au Semi Epati in Judiciary presented by Moana Rentals & Pacific Ezy Money Transfer

3. Professor Asiata Dr. Satupaitea Viali in Medicine presented by Pasifika Futures

4.Namulau’ulu Alama Ieremia in Sport presented by Digicel

5. Punialava’a in Music presented by Club Orator