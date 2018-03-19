Second young girl missing

14 year old Manamea Leaupepe who went missing on Friday 16th March 2018

STAFF REPORTERS

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 19 MARCH 2018: Police are looking for a missing 14 year old girl who was reported to have been picked up by a white vehicle near the NPF Plaza last Friday morning.

According to Police, 14 year old Manamea Leaupepe went missing on Friday 16th March 2018 at around 6.00 in the morning. She was last seen wearing a short sleeve grey t-shirt and a red ie lavalava.

According to police information, she was picked up by a white vehicle near the NPF plaza early Friday morning. The vehicle was driven by an unknown male with a male passenger and was heading towards the Airport on Vaitele Street.

The police is appealing to anyone who has seen her or has information that may lead to her whereabouts to please contact any police station near you or call phone number 22222 immediately.

Meanwhile, a 15 year old school girl from Solosolo village went missing last Wednesday.

Iunita Sautupe was last seen in her school uniform.

