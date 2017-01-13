“Serve well and with justice,” former Registrar encourages the Judiciary

Chief Justice, Patu Tiava’asu’e Falefatu Sapolu with members of the bench during this mornings annual Prayer Service

BY Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 13 JANUARY 2017: The work of the Samoa Courts commence next Monday following the annual Prayer Service this morning to bless the Judiciary’s work for the new year.

Led by Father Paulo Filoiali’i, a former Court Registrar in the 1980’s before taking up studies to be a Catholic priest in Fiji and Rome, he told the Judges, lawyers and Court staff to “serve with justice.”

“Your job is not easy, but Jesus has already mapped out a foundation for you to follow,” said Father Filoiali’i.

“Follow the light, as no one wants to walk in the dark,” he encouraged the Judges and all in the Judiciary to serve well and God’s name would be glorified.

He compared the start of any Ministry’s work to the preparation of a long journey ahead, and the question he emphasized was “what are the preparations?”

“Believe and trust in God and the rest will be easy,” he said.

Chief Justice Patū Tiava’asu’e Falefatu Sapolu acknowledged Father Filoialii’s message and encouragement that he believes will equip the judiciary in their work.

He was even happier that the message came from someone who knows and understands the work of the courts and judiciary.

Father Filoiali’i is a former registrar with the Ministry of Justice, and worked together with Chief Justice Patū, Justice Vui Clarence Nelson and Justice Lesatele Rapi Vaai.

Today’s service was not as packed as past services, and the Court will start its normal proceedings Monday next week.

