Service – Blue Pacific Car Hire

Blue Pacific Car Hire first opened in the Year 1999 with cars imported from the USA. Since then we have grown our business and services.

We are a Samoan owned family business and our team takes pride in providing the best service we can to our clients.

We have a first class fleet of comfortable and reliable vehicles for you to see the wonderful sights of our beautiful islands. We provide efficient service, free delivery to hotels in the Apia town area, budget rates for short and long term hire and comprehensive insurance plans.

Our team is trained in making your rental car arrangements trouble free. If you have any questions about Samoa, do not hesitate to ask us.

Our Vehicles:

Contact:

Mobile: +6857722668 or 7770269

Phone: +68522668

Email: manager@bluepacific.ws

Website: bluepacific.ws

Facebook: @BluePacificSamoa