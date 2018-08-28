Shop Service Service – Blue Pacific Car Hire
ServiceShop

Service – Blue Pacific Car Hire

000

Blue Pacific Car Hire first opened in the Year 1999 with cars imported from the USA. Since then we have grown our business and services.
We are a Samoan owned family business and our team takes pride in providing the best service we can to our clients.
We have a first class fleet of comfortable and reliable vehicles for you to see the wonderful sights of our beautiful islands.  We provide efficient service, free delivery to hotels in the Apia town area, budget rates for short and long term hire and comprehensive insurance plans.
Our team is trained in making your rental car arrangements trouble free.  If you have any questions about Samoa, do not hesitate to ask us.

Our Vehicles:
Contact:

Mobile: +6857722668 or 7770269
Phone: +68522668
Email: manager@bluepacific.ws
Website: bluepacific.ws
Facebook: @BluePacificSamoa

Share
Two deportees plead not guilty to aggravating robbery Previous post

Related articles

Services – SamoaFM Apia

Talamua Store 27 August, 2018

Samoa Directory 2019

Talamua Store 27 August, 2018

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Talamua Store 27 August, 2018

Subscribe via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to Talamua and receive notifications of new articles by email.

Talamua Google+

Copyright All rights reserved