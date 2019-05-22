Sexual Abuse Survivor speaks out under Positive Movement Campaign

Primary school students listen attentively to the SVGS’s Positive Movement Campaign fronted by an 18 year old survivor of sexual abuse



Source: SVSG

“If I can rise up from the difficulties that affected my life, you can too” – 18 year old Leilua Lino

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 23 MAY 2019: The 14 year old victim of sexual abuse has finally had the courage to speak out about her dilemma. She was inspired by SVSG’s Positive Movement Campaign fronted by Ms. Leilua Lino who shared her own experience as a victim.

“When Leilua shared her story of abuse at our school, I looked at her in shock as she was speaking directly at me. I never blinked but stared right back at her with tears in my eyes. Leilua’s problem was the same as mine, the only difference is, Leilua spoke out, and I was still silenced by fear, and ashamed of what people might say,”said the girl we identify as Girl Survivor

The Girl Survivor attends a primary school in the central north coast of Upolu the SVSG Positive Movement Campaign visited and fronted by Ms. Leilua Lino. According to the Girl Survivor “the Positive Movement Campaign saved my life.”

Since 2017, the Girl Survivor had been sexually abused in her home; first by her uncle and later by her step father. Upon hearing Leilua’s story, the Girl Survivor confided to her cousin, who in turn referred the matter to SVSG. The Girl Survivor is now under SVSG’s shelter care and the matter has been referred to the Police.

In the meantime, Leilua, the 18 year old survivor of incest rape under the care of Samoa Victim Support Group (SVSG), continues to front the Positive Movement Campaign. A Campaign that encourages our people to think positive, live positive and influence others in a positive way because from SVSG’s experience, a positive mentality saves lives.

Leilua has overcame her fears and has come out as an Ambassador for Peace inspiring courage in the victims to speak out.

“If I can rise up from the difficulties that affected my life, you can too,” she said.

Leilua’s bravery has won her a place as a finalist in the International Children’s Peace Prize Award 2018. More recently, she was awarded the Changemaker status by the Kids Right Foundation of Amsterdan Netherlands, to carry out a mentorship program for the survivors of sexual abuse at the Campus of Hope.

The Positive Movement Campaign has raised awareness in more than 20 Primary schools and Colleges in Upolu, reaching close to 10,000 students in the past two months of March & April.

SVSG says the Campaign continues to reach more schools, churches, youth groups, Government ministries and corporations and village communities to effect a mentality change amongst our people – to think positive.

Like this: Like Loading...