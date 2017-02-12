Sexual attacker jailed for 3 years

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 10 FEBRUARY 2017: The 24-year-old Daniel Vailopa has convicted and sentenced to three and a half years imprisonment by Justice Tafaoimalo Leilani Tuala-Warren yesterday.

The accused pleaded guilty to one count of attempted sexual violation and one of theft.

Justice Tafaoimalo expressed her concern over the impact of the incident on the (female) victim who is not from Samoa.

The 33-year-old victim whose name is being suppressed by the court was working in Samoa when she was attacked on the 02 August 2015 while she was climbing the Mount Vaea trails.

She was a key runner and enjoyed hiking, but after her experience with what had happened she left Samoa while she was employed under UNDP.

According to the victim impact report which was taken after a year, she is still haunted by what had happened.

She told prosecution that she considers herself lucky and even after leaving Samoa, she still hears noises.

After what had happened to her, she never walks alone on the street or gets into a taxi alone because she fears that she might get attacked again.

Defense counsel Alalatoa Rosella Papali’i pleaded for the court’s mercy for the accused.

“Just give him some time,” said Alalatoa.

“I know there is some good in him but that person hasn’t come out yet.”

Alalatoa begged the court not to close that door for her client as he is a young person and he still has a lot to learn about in life but hasn’t come to realise that yet.

According to the court’s report, Vailopa has a history of previous convictions.

He first committed a crime when he was only 15-years-old with possession of narcotics and continues to do so.

However, his family is still in support of him as mentioned by the Probation office report.

During Justice Tafaoimalo’s sentencing she said there are a lot of aggravating features against Vailopa on this matter.

She said in this matter there was actual physical assault, the accused tried to kiss the victim and he took advantage of her being alone.

What he did was also well planned, and she doubted that he is remorseful of what he did.

