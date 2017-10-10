Shalom Senara appointed Manager of Samoa Sevens

Menu
Source: SRU Press Release

APIA, SAMOAWEDNEDSAY 11 OCTOBER 2017: Rugby Development Coordinator Shalom Senara has been appointed as Manager of Samoa’s Sevens team, the Samoa Rugby Union announced today.

Samoa Rugby Union CEO Faleomavaega Vincent Fepuleai said that Shalom’s appointment was endorsed by the Board last week to replace Ms. Theresa Passi who has stepped down from the role.

“We are delighted for Shalom to have him assist Sir Gordon and Steven Betham lead our Sevens programme into a very important year for our 7’s campaign with the Commonwealth Games, the 7’s World Cup and the HSBC series.”

Shalom’s appointment is effective immediately and SRU will be advertising the role of Development Coordinator shortly.

