Sharing the Love of God at the Campus of Hope

Some of the children under SVSG’s Campus of Hope enjoying the toys presented them this week



APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 11 MAY 2017: The children survivors of life’s unfortunate circumstances being taken care of at the Campus of Hope, have been blessed with the love of God, shared by those with the heart to give.

Take Sam Atoa and his family from Utah in America for example. Last week, the children were treated to an early Christmas celebration as they were showered with gifts, each given with a hug and a personal message. Bulk supplies of the food and toiletries were also donated. These will be rationed to provide for the children’s daily needs.

This is Sam Atoa and family’s tradition when in Samoa, sharing the love of God with the community, including a special visit to the children on Campus. Back in 2011, Sam and his children first visited SVSG and donated for the work. Six years now, Sam Atoa and family continue with this tradition of blessing others with what God has blessed their family with.

For the children, their smiles say it all. Through these gifts, the children were reminded that God loves them no matter what.

SVSG President Siliniu Lina Chang acknowledges on behalf of the SVSG Board, Sam Atoa and family for maintaining this tradition.

“You first visited and donated for our children in 2011 Sam and since then, you have continued with this tradition in your family every year. Thank you for sharing the love of God with the children at the Campus of Hope.” Siliniu Lina Chang.

“We live each day to testify on the wonders of journeying together with the God of Miracles. As the theme for this year’s journey for the Samoa Victim Support Group and its family of supporters, we have shared as well as received God’s love.

“The families, the supporters, the visitors, the volunteers and even strangers to us, have shared this love,” says Siliniu.

