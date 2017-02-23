Shopkeeper survives gun shot wounds

BY Pa’i Mulitalo Ale

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY, 23 FEBRUARY 2017: A 56-year-old father is lucky to have survived after being shot by a 16-year-old male on Monday.

The Police Media Officer, Su’a Le Mamea Tiumalu said the victim suffered two injuries on his body, one on the left side of his back and one on his right side just below his chest and he is admitted at the Moto’otua Hospital.

Both the accused and the victim are from the same village.

Su’a did not elaborate on what had happened but he only confirmed that the victim is a shop owner at the village.

However, Su’a said it is suspected that the accused was angry after being rejected by the victim to do a debit account (aitalafu) at his shop.

“It is not yet confirmed because we are still investigating the matter,” said Su’a.

He said that the accused was shot with a 357 pistol which is an illegal weapon in Samoa.

“It was suspected that the accused used a 38 pistol unfortunately it was confirmed by the Police Arms officer that the weapon was not a 38 but a 357 pistol.”

Although he is a young offender, Su’a said the charges against him are serious and he will appear in the Supreme Court 6th March 2017 and not the Youth Court.

The 16-year-old accused is under police custody facing charges of attempted murder, armed with a dangerous weapon and the possession of an unlawful weapon.

Related