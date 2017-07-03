Sir Cosgrove pledges future assistance for pre-schools

Australia’s Governor General Sir Peter Cosgrove and his good lady with school children of the Aele pre school



Source: M.P.M.C. Press Secretary

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 03 JULY 2017: Australia’s Governor General Sir Peter Cosgrove has pledged future financial assistance for pre-schools in Samoa.

The Governor General and his good lady were in Samoa on a goodwill visit and were VIP guests at the opening of the new Aele- Fou Preschool and Community Hall Project last Saturday morning.

In his dedication address, the Governor General pledged his government’s future support.

“Early childhood education is the essential first step in the child’s entry into the world of learning,” said Sir Cosgrove.

“It’s a critical building block in developing a child’s learning capacity. This new pre-school will provide a comfortable and safety environment for the children of this village and neighboring villages.

“And from the Australian delegation, we are all delighted that the Australian Government was able to support this project.

“Over the next several years, our government will also finance building materials for schools across the land.

“We believe that that is a wonderful contribution that we can undertake to help children be better prepared when they enter primary, secondary and tertiary education.

“It’s an educational investment and a priority of the Australian Government here in Samoa. “

Australia’s grant contribution of close to $64,000 for the project came from the Australia’s High Commissioners Direct Aid Program.

Acknowledging the assistance, Minister of Education, Sports and Culture and MP for Aele-fou, Loau Solamalemalo Keneti sang praises.

“Today’s dedication reaffirms the continued mutual and friendly ties between Australia and Samoa,” complimented the Minister.

“And again we are more than grateful to Australia’s generosity.

“Thank you, your Excellency Sue Langford, through your office; the Australia’s High Commissioners Direct Aid Program approved funding of 64-thousand tala for the Aele-fou Pre-School and Community Hall to become a reality.

“Your Execellencies, on behalf of Aele fou we are humbled. Fa’afetai, fa’afetai, fa’afetai tele lava. O lau pule lea.”

Related