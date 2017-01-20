Sir Gordon TietjensTeam for Wellington Sevens

New Samoan Sevens coach Sir Gordon Tietjens with SRU Chairman and CEO

Sources: Newshub, Samoa Rugby Union

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 20 JANUARY 2017: New Samoan Sevens coach Sir Gordon Tietjens is hoping to draw on the success he had with New Zealand to propel his side up the World Rugby Sevens Series table.

Training with the Samoan squad in Mount Maunganui ahead of next week’s Wellington Sevens, Sir Gordon said while he was always trying to be innovative as a coach, he would never get too far removed from his principles that saw him enjoy long-standing success with the All Blacks Sevens.

“We’re always looking to change as coaches, moving forward you’re always looking for new initiatives, new innovations to your coaching to provide variation,” Sir Gordon told Newshub.

“But you never move away from what works for you, and for the reasons I was successful when I was coaching New Zealand. I will certainly retain a lot of that, but at the same time look for new ideas to hopefully keep ahead of the opposition.”

“Going into Wellington in the first game against New Zealand is going to be a huge challenge for us. It’s probably a bit early for us to get the results we want but you’ll gradually hopefully see it.”

His side as announced today.

1. SILAO TALIMAO LEFONO – MAROONS/APIA

2. ALAMANDA MOTUGA – MANUREWA/COUNTIES MANUKAU

3. FRANCIS IEREMIA – MOATAA/APIA

4. LAFAELE VA’A – HOBM, WELLINGTON

6. NERIA FOMAI – HAWKES BAY

7. TOFATU SOLIA – LAULII/APIA

8. LAALOI LEILUA – LAULII/APIA

9. TILA MEALOI (CAPT) – MAROONS/APIA

10. SAMOA TOLOA – SA’ASA’AI

11. JOE PEREZ – MARIST/VAIGAGA

12. SIAOSI ASOFOLAU – VAIALA/APIA

13. MALU FALANIKO – VAIALA/AANA

14. ALEFOSIO TAPILI – MARIST/APIA WEST

