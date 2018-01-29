Siumu School gutted by fire receives cash donation

Fa’alogo and her supporters presenting their cash donation to the Prime Minister for Palalaua College Siumu

Source: Press Secretariat

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 29 JANUARY 2018: A cash donation of $2,500 was handed over to the chiefs of Siumu village for the Palalaua College that was gutted by fire two weeks ago.

The donation is a gift from Faalogo Situtuila Sissy Vaa Vuki, a Samoan born and now a resident of St George Utah, USA.

The money was given to the Prime Minister who handed it over to the village chiefs last week.

Upon hearing the tragic news that Palalaua College was gutted, Faalogo who has been silently making donations to education developments in Samoa for the last ten years, quickly put together whatever funds she can raise for her village school.

And it’s to honor the memory of her late father Tuatagaloa Te’o Fuimaono Fa’alogo Tupuola Asuao Vaa.

“The urgency for Palalaua College to receive help prompted me to come out in public,” says Faalogo. “For over ten years, my husband, (Tupuola Sione H. Vuki) and I have privately remitted well over $150,000 to assist a number of school developments and projects in Samoa.

“And with Siumu as my father’s village it’s most fitting to step up and assist.”

But Faalogo did not have any contacts with the Palalaua College and Siumu Council and resorted to consult the Prime Minister, Tuilaepa for help.

“I was unsuccessful in reaching anyone in Siumu School committee or Principal for Palalaua College that burned down two weeks ago to return my calls so I can present them this check,” she said.

“So Prime Minister Tuilaepa accepted my appointment for me to present donation made by my husband and myself: towards the rebuilding of the new school building that burned down because we know and understand how important it is for children to have a safe place to obtain an Education and the power of an Education can provide freedom.

“Again my heart is so filled with gratitude for all the support and love by so many to including Sagaia Dave Perriman and family, Lelevaga Faafouina Mupo and family and our families in Faleasiu, Christina Tuala-Vaaga.

And Faalogo’s generosity was well received by the Siumu High Chiefs and was commended by Prime Minister Tuilaepa as a blessing for Palaula College to generous and patriotic saint at their side to render assistance.

Related