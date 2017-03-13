Siva Afi launches inter-hotels fire knife dancing challenge

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 13 MARCH 2017: Siva Afi Entertainment is hosting Samoa’s first ever fire knife dance challenge for the hotels and accommodation providers in Samoa.

Two fire dancers nominated from each Hotel or Resort will perform at the Siva Afi weekly show on Tuesday nights. The winning fire dancer on that night would then proceed to the next round to compete with a winning fire dancer from another hotel/resort.

In a knock out contest over a period of about 12 weeks, the winner and winning Hotel would be proclaimed the FALETALIMALO SIVA AFI 2017. The winner would be provided automatic entry to the International Siva Afi Competition 2017, which will be held in Apia 30th August- 2nd September.

This contest will provide an opportunity for Hotel and Resort Fire Dancers to win monetary prizes during the contest and will improve the skill levels of dancers in Samoan Hotels. It also benefits the individual Hotels and the Samoan Hotels as a group, by showing their commitment to preserving and promoting Samoa’s unique performing art­ the Siva Afi.

There will also be prizes at each level of competition. Those exiting in the first round will receive, $500 the second $100 and $150 for those exiting in the third round.

“This challenge will allow dancers from around the country experience a competition like atmosphere, and help improve their skills; it’s also a great promotion for all the accommodation providers that sponsor their dancers to enter the challenge,” said Leota Lene Leota of Siva Afi entertainment.

Leota said that dancers have already been sponsored by the Sheraton Aggie Grey’s Hotel and another team from Sheraton Aggie Grey’s Resort; Taumeasina Island Resort, Le Manumea Hotel, TanoaTusitalaHotel, and Coconuts Beach Club. He’s confident others providers will join in and give their dancers an opportunity to take part in the Challenge.

Siva Afi Entertainment has been running the Ailao Club in Samoa for 10 years. Our creed is to preserve and promote Samoan Culture through the art of Samoan Fire Knife dancing. We run workshops for beginners and experienced Fire Knife Dancers alike every Tuesday at 5pm at the Ooh La La Ice Cream Bar/Siva Afi Sewing Centre at Matautu-Tai opposite the Marina.

Many of our students have gone on and entered International Competitions and many are working full time as fire knife dancers all over the world.

To book a seat or to enter the Faletalimalo Challenge, call Siva Afi Entertainment on 752 6128 I 26128.

