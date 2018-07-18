Six new lawyers admitted to the Bar

The six new lawyers who were admitted to the bar yesterday – Yonita Mary Aiga Tuia, Lolomaiviieiuto Fa’asi’i, Qentin Sauaga, Tacy Seupepe Sasagi, Maureen Epati Tuimalealiifano and Christina Angela Te’o Faitele

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 18 JULY 2018: Chief Justice Patu Tiava’asu’e Falefatu Sapolu welcomed six new lawyers to the Samoan bar yesterday in a ceremony packed with families and friends.

The newly admitted Barrister and Solicitor lawyers of the Court include Maureen Epati Tuimalealiifano, Tacy Seupepe Sasagi, Christina Angela Te’o Faitele, Lolomaiviieiuto Fa’asi’i, Qentin Sauaga and Yonita Mary Aiga Tuia.

All of them had studied law for four years and one year to practice law locally before admission to the Bar.

“Today marks the end and new beginning of your career as lawyers in Samoa,” said the Chief Justice.

Based on his experience as a lawyer and Chief Judge, he said a substantial body of legal knowledge is needed, but after a year, the law degree no longer matters.

“You do not depend on your degree but on yourselves and what you do with the talent God gave you that will define your nature as a lawyer,” said Patu.

“You need to work hard, persevere and be of good character in order to become an accomplished lawyer.”

The Chef Justice also reiterated the importance of an advice from a former ACEO of the Ministry of Justice to the staff that “one who graduated yesterday, stopped learning today, becomes uneducated tomorrow.”

The legal profession also offers opportunities to fame and fortune but Patu emphasized to the new lawyers the importance of legal ethics in the practise of the law.

“I ask you to take pride in the quality of your legal work so that you will always try to achieve and maintain the highest standard. There is no room for a lazy person to gain experience or success,” he said.

Attorney General Lemalu Herman Retzlaff moved the motion for the 5 lawyer’s while Leota Raymond Schuster moved the motion for Maureen Tuimalealiifano’s admission. The motion was confirmed by Rebecca Schuster as Secretary of the Samoa Law Society.

Related

Lagi Keresoma