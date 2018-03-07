Sixty four year old taxi driver brutally beaten

By Rula Su’a- Vaai

APIA, SAMOA WEDNESDAY 07 MARCH 2018: A sixty four year old taxi driver is lucky to be alive after he was badly beaten by four men on Saturday night.

The Police spokesperson Au’apa’au Filipo Logoitino told Talamua that the driver was locked inside the trunk of his taxi after he was beaten.

The accident according to Au’apa’au happened at Vaoala. He said the driver was on the night shift and he picked up the four men from Malifa and took them to Vaoala.

“When they arrived at Vaoala, the four young men allegedly beat up the driver then threw him inside the taxi trunk then they drove around the town area.”

The taxi was abandoned at Toamua and a villager found the driver still locked inside the trunk and alerted the police.

In a separate incident, the police are looking into the death of a 3 month old baby who died at the hospital not long after she was discharged.

Au’apa’au said the baby was admitted at the hospital for more than two weeks.

“The baby was discharged but was not fully recovered. The family then took her to traditional healers and when the parents saw that she was getting worse, they rushed her back to the hospital where she died.”

Police investigations continue.

