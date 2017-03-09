Skimming Devices suspected in ATM theft says witness

The two accused with their lawyer Alex Su’a leaving Court

BY Pa’i Mulitalo Ale

APIA, SAMOA- THURSDAY 09 MARCH 2017: The two Chinese accused over ATM theft are still denying more than ten charges of theft against them.

Yesterday, prosecution called one of the main witnesses Te’i Lokeni Lepa, an employee of the Bank of the South Pacific.

Te’i told the court he was surprised when he discovered some unusual cards being captured by their ATM machines.

He said when he found the first cards from their machines at the main branch; he thought some kids were playing with the machines.

However, Te’i said he discovered more of those cards from their ATM machine at Matautu and more from Princessa at Tanugamanono.

“That’s when I became suspicious that someone is stealing from the machines because the kids wouldn’t be everywhere with these kind of cards,” said Te’i.

Te’i said after he collected more of these cards he prepared a report to his manager and requested that he needed to check the banks security cameras.

Te’i said the very next day, his manager told him to check the cameras and he found that the cards were not used by kids but the two accused and their friend who managed to leave the country.

On the 24 August 2016 police raided the place where the Chinese men were staying and discovered many devices from the rubbish bin including more cards similar to the ones found in the ATM machines.

Te’i said he highly suspected that the accused used skimming devices.

He said the footage on their security cameras showed one of the Chinese men holding one of the unusual cards he collected from their machine and the footage also showed one of the accused getting cash from the ATM at Matautu.

In identifying the accused, defense counsel Alex Su’a did not deny the identity of his clients shown on the footage as they admitted that they were the men on the footage.

Some of the evidence presented in court included devices police were able to collect from the motel where the accused were staying as well as more cards discovered with their laptop.

Te’i was able to identify some of the devices as skimming devices and he said that using these devices are hard to identify because they look the same as ATM machines.

He said he has the knowledge to be able to identify these devices as he had been on many training because there have been a lot of these machines found overseas.

“We receive training and updates online from our overseas trainers and within every three months, they travel to Samoa to conduct training for us to broaden our understanding of skimming devices.”

The hearing continues today.

