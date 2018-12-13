Sky Eye Samoa awarded the Ecosystem Accelerator Innovation Grant

Sky Eye Samoa’s team during the ceremony that the Ecosystem Accelerator Innovation Grant was announced publicly

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 14 DECEMBER 2018: Local company SkyEye’s innovation has won a global award from the Global System for Mobile Communication Association (GSMA).

Locally owned Sky Eye is one of 10 companies from around the world that received the grant this year.

In a brief ceremony this week, the Digicel CEO Farid Mohammed, Fa’asootauloa Sam Saili, Minister Afamasaga Rico Tupai and Pepe Christian Freuan. congratulated Sky Eye for being the first Pacific Island company to be awarded such grant from the Global System for Mobile Communication Association (GSMA)

Jewell said the fund will assist in bridging the gap between mobile operators and innovators, and driving sustainable development outcomes and support economic development.

“Despite the increasing number of mobile products and services in emerging markets, reaching maximum scale is still a challenge for most,” said Jewel.

Like other Pacific Islands, Samoa faces challenging logistics for its infrastructure due to the lack of national systems and makes it difficult for small businesses to use e-commerce to grow their businesses.

“Our support to Sky Eye through the GSMA Ecosystem Accelerator is one example how Australia is working to bridge the gap between mobile operators and innovators, enabling strong partnerships that support the growth of commercially sustainable mobile products and services,” said Jewell.

Sky Eye Samoa is a family business operated by Fa’asootauloa Sam Saili and siblings. It was established 7 years ago based on the GPS tracking software they had developed.

The award according to Fa’asootauloa does not only validates the work that Sky Eye is doing for Samoa, but to fund a project that Sky Eye has designed to help stimulate economic activity at all levels, from the grass-roots to national and international level. The project is to help empower the vulnerable minority to be strengthened and become more financially independent.

The Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Afamasaga Rico Tupa’i also congratulated Sky Eye saying the award is an indication that there is technological potential in many Samoans, and should be a challenge to a young person who wishes for a career in information technology.

He said it was a privilege and a milestone achievement for Sky Eye to be awarded such a prestigious award.

Recently Afamasaga attended a regional meeting in Fiji where plans to build Digital IT for the Pacific was laid out.

“I said to myself that this was a good time for Samoa to build the right software that would bring idea out to the Pacific. This is a very proud moment for Samoa,” said Afamasaga.

He calls on all IT stakeholders to work with Government to make Samoa the technology hub of the Pacific.

Sky Eye specialises in localising technology by adapting and customising technology that is already available in open source format, and applying that to make a platform to provide local solutions.

“Sky Eye’s vision is always to use technology to make life easier,” said Fa’asootauloa.

“We have always done things with a purpose to enable and make peoples work and home life much easier by using technology,” he said.

With the grant, Sky Eye now turns to address some of the Sustainable Development Goals such as, No Poverty, Gender Equality, Decent Work & Economic Growth, Industry Innovation & Infrastructure, Addressing Inequality, and Partnership and Improvement.

From the whole product and technology Sky Eye had built, it will be put to the market and community a product with a platform called MAUA.

MAUA was designed to help stimulate economic activity at all levels, across multiple industries, raising the level of economic transactions and activity for all users.

“Specifically, MAUA aims to help the most vulnerable groups including women, youth and persons with disabilities especially those in rural and remote areas to become more economically productive and financially independent,” said Fa’asootauloa.