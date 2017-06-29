SNPF declares 7.2% interest

SNPF staff taking part in a national parade in Apia. Photo from SNPF facebook



Source: Press Release

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 30 JUNE 2017: The Samoa National Provident Fund has declared a rate of interest of 7.2% for the financial year ending on the 30th of June 2017.

The 7.2% interest shall apply to the National Provident Fund, Judiciary Retirement Fund and the Education Fund.

The annual interest declared shall be credited to the above accounts by close of business on the 30 of June 2017.

Contribution balance as at 1 July 2016 is the basis for the calculation of the interest declared provided that no withdrawals were made within this financial year.

“This tremendous result is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Board, Management

and Staff of the SNPF to ensure that we always ‘put people first’ resulting in the payment of

$35.4 million tala as interest granted for our members this year,” says CEO, Pauli Prince Suhren.

