SNPF receives WST$1 million dividend from Digicel

CEO of SNPF, Faumuina Esther Lameko Poutoa receiving the cheque from the CEO of Digicel Samoa Milos Surla with the CEO of CSL, Laeimau Oketevi and Digicel Chairman Pepe Christian Fruean

By Enender Kaiono

APIA SAMOA – TUESDAY 31 JANUARY 2017: Digicel Samoa Ltd announced the payment of a WST$1,000,000 dividend to local shareholders, further demonstration its commitment to Samoa and SNPF’s contributing members.

A statement from Digicel said that since its launch in 2006, it has invested over WST$210 million and from 2012, Digicel has returned a total of WST$8.6 million to CSL Mobile (SNPF) in the form of dividend and a one- off payments.

Faumuina Esther Lameko Poutoa, CEO of SNPF, received the cheque on behalf of local shareholders from Milos Surla, CEO of Digicel Samoa at the SNPF office.

“Our partnership with Digicel over the last 10 years has been extremely successful as we see the consistent technological innovation and provision of world-class services here in Samoa. And as our partnership continues to thrive, our SNPF member will continue to see a direct benefit, namely in financial returns,” said Faumuina.

Surla reaffirmed Digicel’s commitment to Samoa.

“We will continue to lead with world-class communication, through multi-million tala investment programmes in cutting-edge technologies,” he said

“Our success, and as locals continues to invest with us, they are further investing in the future of Samoa. I would like to thank the people of Samoa for their continued support,” he added.

The Chairman of Digicel Samoa, Pepe Christian Fruean added that, “the partnership between the CSL mobile and Digicel continues to reap significant reward for the community as a whole, from community development initiatives to the support of several grassroots programmes and, as noted last year, a steady stream of financial returns to local shareholders, in particular SNPF members, whose investments have contributed to Digicel’s success over the years.”

