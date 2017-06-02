Sogi family continues fight after Court rules against a strike out motion

Part of the reclaimed land at Sogi that the Tokuma family occupies

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 02 JUNE 2017: The Tokuma family of Sogi are continuing their fight in Court after Justice Vaepule Vaemoa Vaai ruled against a strike out motion by the Attorney General’s Office on behalf of the Government.

The decision means that a full hearing of the Tokuma family’s claim will proceed on a later date, on the claim that the land they are residing on at Sogi was gifted to them through their ancestor Turore Tokuma 100 years ago.

They filed a petition for an interim injunction on the Government’s decision to relocate all the families at Sogi including the Tokuma family to Falelauniu leaving the land available for Government developments.

During the hearing of the strike out motion, the Attorney General’s office consistently brought up the issue of ownership.

They insisted that there was no proof of evidence to support the Tokuma family claim, and the Tokuma family lawyer, Pa’u Tafaogaolupe Mulitalo admitted in his submission that there were no “documented proof.”

However he pointed out several causes of actions to support the claim which includes a declaration that the land is occupied by the Tokuma family, an injunction against the relocation, the rights to occupancy and compensation.

In passing judgement on the strike out motion Justice Vaepule said to resolve the issue of ownership, a full hearing is the best option, despite admission from Pa’u that there is no documentary evidence when the land was allegedly gifted to the family.

Vaepule also removed the Ministry of Public Enterprise and the Land Board from the claim leaving just the Government as the plaintiff to the claim.

Related