Sogi family seek injunction against Government relocation

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 15 MAY 2017: The descendants of Turore Tokuma is pushing on with their application for the Court to issue an injunction against the government’s relocation of their family from Sogi, however, Section 12 of the Government Proceedings Act 1974 speaks differently.

Counsel Eleanor Browyn Fruean for the Attorney General’s Office emphasized the Act in detail especially on the note why an injunction against the Government was impossible.

She said the applicant should not sue the Attorney General on behalf of the Samoa Land Board, unless there was a cause of action against the Government.

“All injunctions sought by the Applicant are not available under the Section, especially if the injunction will have such an effect on Government,” said Eleanor.

The Applicant through their lawyer Pa’u Mulitalo presented to the Court causes of action, which includes a declaration that the land is occupied by the Applicant, an injunction against the relocation, the rights to occupancy and compensation.

Eleanor was quick to point out that the only evidence which the Applicant is relying on to prove the causes of actions, was the oral agreement when the land was allegedly gifted to them.

The AG believes the applicants failed to provide evidence under Section 12 of the Act, as there is “no documentary evidence of the alleged oral agreement.”

She also emphasized the admission by the Applicant counsel that there is no documented evidence other than what the Applicants heard as oral evidence.

“The Applicant is relying on an alleged oral agreement made some 100 years ago between Mr. Percival Ernest Patrick who was the Commissioner of Crown estates, the Public Trustee who was a member of the New Zealand Council for the NZ administration and Samoa’s first Prime Minister,” said Eleanor.

Eleanor then asked to strike out the Applicants proceedings on the grounds that they “could not prove the facts which are essential to the case.”

The land at Sogi according to Court documents was gifted by Percival to Turore for his service, and his descendants have been living on the land since. The Government has relocated most of the families from the area except for the descendants of Tokuma who are still living there.

The matter will be recalled on the 29 May for a decision from the Judge Vaepule Vaemoa Vaai.

