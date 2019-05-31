South Korea Help Boost Election Management in Samoa

PHOTO: The Minister in charge of the Electoral Commission, Faaolesa Katopau Ainuu and AWEB Secretary General, Kim Yong-hi after signing the new Electoral Information System (EIS) and the Course Code (USB). Photo by Lagi Keresoma/Talamua Media

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – 31 MAY 2019: The Republic of South Korea has provided a US$1.030 million ICT Unit to step up the management and monitoring of Samoa’s election process starting with the 2012 general election.

The South Korea Government through the Association of World Election Body (AWEB), approved the funding that is close to ST$3 million talā for the project in 2017 and was officially handed over to the Samoan Government this week.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, AWEB Secretary General, Kim Yong-hi congratulated the Government and the Electoral Commissioner, Faimalōmatumua Mathew Lemisio for the vision and perseverance to improve and modernise Samoa’s election system.

The Minister in charge of the Electoral Commission, Faaolesa Katopau Ainuu also signed the certificate for the Electoral Information System (EIS), and the Course Code (USB).

He said the Data Centre will collect and provide information and for training program for election officers.

“The handover is a stepping stone to further corporation between the two parties, not only for election but other projects as we continue to maintain efforts to uphold election democracy,” said Yong-hi.

The modern system will help make the offices work much easier and faster and also for voters to make changes to their profiles should they wish to.

“A person has to apply to us first for any changes, we then check if the changes are correct and valid before we issue his/her code and they can make changes themselves from home or anywhere,” explained the Electoral Commissioner, said Faimalōmatumua Mathew Lemisio.

He is very excited about the new system especially with the General Election only a year away.

The AWEB engineering team led by Park Kuangil and Max Kongpyo demonstrated how the system works.

Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi acknowledged the support by South Korea.

He said Government first discussed the modern technology for election process in 2016 to improve election management in Samoa.

“It is clear that technology in our elections is a way forward to ensure that the standards of election management is maintained at the highest level, and we all know that a free and fair election is the key to transparency, accountability and good governance in any country,” said Tuilaepa.

Like this: Like Loading...