South Korea to share knowledge & experience with Samoa

South Korea’s Ambassador to Samoa, Seung–bae Yeo meets His Highness the Head of State, Tuimaleali’ifano Va’aletoa Sualauvi 11

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 27 MARCH 2018: The Republic of Korea is offering to share knowledge and experience to assist Samoa’s economic self-reliance.

The offer was made by the Republic of Koreas new Ambassador to Samoa, His Excellency Seung–bae Yeo during the presentation of his credentials to His Highness the Head of State, Tuimaleali’ifano Va’aletoa Sualauvi 11 this morning.

“We have overcome poverty and became a full-fledged donor country and we hope to share our experience and knowledge to improve the resilience and economic self-reliance of Samoa,” said Ambassador Yeo.

Samoa and the Republic of Korea established diplomatic relationships in 1972 and have since worked closely on common issues.

“Relationships between our two countries reached new heights last year, thanks to high level visits from your Prime Minister when he participated in the third Korea-Pacific Islands Foreign Ministers meeting in Seoul,” said Ambassador Yeo.

Korea’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs attended the Post Forum Dialogue in Samoa last year.

Both countries share common interest in addressing international issues such as security, unsustainable exploitation and illegal activities in the Pacific.

“Korea and Samoa are also united in our concerns and efforts in our response to the risks posed by the impacts of climate change,” said Ambassador Yeo.

He said Korea remains committed to the peaceful resolution of the North Korean nuclear issue.

“I wish to convey my Governments gratitude for Samoa’s contribution toward this vision.”

The Ambassador also acknowledged Samoa’s leading role in last year’s Pacific Island’s Forum hosted in Apia, and support rendered to many international causes.

Ambassador Yeo acknowledged Samoa’s support for the election of Korea’s candidate as a member of the Commission on the Limits of Continental Shelf, and also Korea’s member to the Governing Board of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

His Highness the Head of State, Tuimalealiifano reiterated the importance of issues raised by Ambassador Yeo.

“Our relationship continues to grow as we pursue our common interests in addressing Agenda 2030 and the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.”

He acknowledges Korea’s acceptance and support of the Blue Pacific One Continent Identity for the region towards a common foreign policy on specific issues of priority for the Pacific.

His Highness also acknowledged Korea’s commitment to the peaceful resolution of the UN Security Council decision on the situation in North Korea.

Ambassador Yeo is based in Wellington, New Zealand. Leiataualesā Jerry Brunt is Korea’s Consul in Samoa.

Related