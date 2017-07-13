Spanish (and not Japanese) tourist drowns at Aleipata beach

The picturesque uninhabited island that fronts the Aleipata beach stretch

By Natu Samuelu Tafuna’i

APIA, SAMOA THURSDAY 13 JULY 2017: He is Spanish and not a 55 year old Japanese man as reported earlier drowned at the popular Lalomanu beach at Aleipata on Monday this week.

The Police spokesperson, Superintendent Sala’a Sale Sala’a confirmed that the deceased was holidaying in Samoa with his wife and had spent time at the Lalomanu resort.

He said according to reports from the village, the deceased swam further out from the beach.

“It is suspected that he had a cramp attack on one of his legs that may have contributed to his drowning,” said Sala’a.

He also said by the time help reached the man, it was already too late.

Police are awaiting word from the Coroner regarding a possible post mortem.

In a separate incident, a 47 year old man of Lauli’i is suspected to have died of internal bleeding.

According the police report, the incident happened last Saturday and the deceased was under the influence of alcohol and he fell when he went to the kitchen to fetch some food.

His family rushed in and found him unconscious but was later revived.

Reports say he slept soundly and snoring that same night, but his family could not wake him the following morning.

“He was rushed to the hospital still snoring, but later died,” said Sala’a.

Sala’a said a medical report recommends a post mortem to determine the actual cause of death.

