Speaker and PM contradict each other whether new MP has been sworn in

PHOTO: Inside Samoa’s Parliament during last Tuesday’s session

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – 30 MAY 2019: The Speaker of Parliament, Leaupepe Toleafoa Faafisi and the Prime Minister have contrasting stories whether the new Member of Parliament Namulau’ulu Sami Leota has been sworn in or not.

The issue came up when Independent MP Olo Fiti Vaai queried when the new MPs name was read out as being appointed to Parliament’s Finance Committee.

MP Olo pointed out that the MP has not been sworn in and therefore cannot be appointed to a Parliamentary Committee and has yet to be eligible as a Member of Parliament in accordance with Standing Orders.

The Speaker explained that the Member has already been sworn in by the Head of State and has been excused as he is representing Samoa in an important rugby meeting overseas.

However, Olo said according to the Standing Orders, the only person to be sworn in by the Head of State is the Parliament Speaker. The Speaker then, with the Chief Justice swear in the Members of Parliament.

The Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi did not counter Olo in Parliament.

But later in the day, told Talamua in his weekly news program, that Government changed this provision in the Standing Orders after the 2001 general election as a way to stop MPs from being enticed and defecting to other political parties after any general election.

“Once confirmed by the Electoral Commissioner, the member automatically becomes an MP,” said the Prime Minister.

Namulau’ulu Sami Leota won the Fa’asaleleaga No.2. by-election last March and was named on Tuesday as a member of Parliament’s Finance Committee of which Olo is a member.

“As per the Standing Orders, the Member of Parliament for Fa’asaleleaga No.2 should not be in any Committee until he is officially sworn in as a Member of Parliament,” Olo told Parliament.

He quoted Section 14 (2) of the Standing Orders that no one should be selected in any Committee and cannot vote on any issue unless that person is officially sworn in as an MP.

“In the past, no one was selected until they are sworn in as MPs,” Tuilaepa explained.

“But now, the Head of State automatically endorses an MP after being confirmed,” said Tuilaepa.

“However, the swearing in of current Minister of Health, Faimalotoa Kika Stowers on the 24th August 2014 as an MP contradicts Tuilaepa regarding the changed procedures.”

Faimalotoa won the Gagaifomauga No.2. by-election in 2014 replacing the late Tuilo’a Anitelea and she was officially sworn in Parliament as an MP by the Speaker.

There were also four by-elections in 2011 after four winning candidates in the general election of the same year lost their seats in court petitions. All the four new MPs were sworn in by the Speaker inside Parliament.

