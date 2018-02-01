Sponsorship rolls in for the Marist Sports Week and International Sevens

Fata Brian Kaio, Marist 7s Tournament Director, Seteuati Mau, Business and Development Manager, Vailima Samoa Breweries and Faimalomatumua Mathew Lemisio, President of Marist Saint Josephs Sports Club

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 01 FEBRUARY 2018: Vailima Samoa Breweries $50,000 have again secured the naming rights to the 30th Marist International Sevens with the presentation of its $50,000 tala sponsorship today.

The cheque was presented by Seteuati Mau, Business and Development Manager for Vailima Samoa Breweries to Faimalomatumua Mathew Lemisio, President of Marist Saint Josephs’ Sports Club.

It has been a 7 year partnership between Marist Saint Josephs’ Sports Club and Vailima Samoa Breweries and Vailima has secured the naming rights for the Tournament as Vailima Pure Marist 7s.

“The importance of this tournament is that it provides the opportunity for professional athletes and officials from overseas to come and participate locally and therefore motivating our locals to enhance their skills,” said Seteuati Mau.

The Vailima Pure Marist Sevens runs on 17 and 18 February in the 30th anniversary of the tournament and will close off Vailima Sports Clubs Sports Week that starts on 8 February 2018.

Yesterday, Pacific Ezy Money transfer donated $5,000 for the Fight For Marist. The money was presented by Faumuina of Pacific Ezy to Tupa’i Klaus Stunzner, Chairman of Marist Boxing.

