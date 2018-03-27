Sports Dispute Tribunal investigates the removal of Boxing Association President

Fesola’i Va’aiga Tuigamala removed as Boxing Association President

By Rula Su’a- Vaai

APIA, SAMOA-TUESDAY 27 MARCH 2017: The Sports Dispute Tribunal is currently investigating the removal of the President of the Samoa Amateur Boxing Association, Fesola’i Va’aiga Tuigamala.

The Tribunal was set up to adjudicate in disputes within sporting bodies following major disputes in the past that hampered the development of sports.

The Tribunal is headed by Justice Niava Mata Tuatagaloa and members include former Cabinet Minister Tuisugaletauā Sofara Aveau and Reverend Siaosi Sasulu of CCCS Vailele.

Yesterday members of SABA gave evidence and included Togatalima Fa’afouina Milford and SABA Secretary Faletolu Su’a. The second session of the investigation was closed to the media.

The dispute stemmed from an internal conflict that eventually led to Fesola’i being ‘removed’ from the President’s post.

The lawyer representing Fesola’i then sought help from Cabinet that ordered an investigation into the dispute by the Tribunal.

The Tribunal is looking at whether the removal of Fesola’i Va’aiga Tuigamala as President of SABA followed proper procedures and the Constitution of SABA and to look into the Constitution of SABA and if there are inconsistencies that could have caused confusion.

