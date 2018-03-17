Sports Doping Control Officers Train for 2019 Pacific Games

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 16 MARCH 2018: The first Training Workshop for Doping Control Officers (DCOs) in Samoa opened today. The three-day training comes at a crucial time as Samoa prepares to host the Pacific Games in 2019. The training aims at ensuring that Samoa has local accredited Doping Control Officers (DCOs) with knowledge and skills to carry out Doping Control programs that is compliant to the World Anti-doping Code and in accordance with the International Standards of testing. In addition to that, the DCOs will acquire the knowledge and proper skills to carry out the drug testing process in accordance to the International Standards for Testing and Investigation (ISTI).

The workshop covers the overview of anti-doping, technical roles and responsibilities of a DCO as well as the modification of drug testing/doping control process (minor and athletes with impairments) and Theoretical Assessment of DCOs.

The Doping Control Officers (DCOs) Training Workshop is a response to the need of Samoa to be in compliance with the World Anti-doping code and to show that there is compliance to the UNESCO International Convention against Doping in Sports.

The training is being facilitated by Ms. Natanya Potoi-Ulia, the Executive Officer of the Oceania Regional Anti-Doping Organization (ORADO) and is a partnership between ORADO and the SASNOC Medical & Anti-Doping Organization (SMADO).

